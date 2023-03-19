80 years of the first of Mexico in the Majors – 80 años del primero de México en las Mayores

“For twenty years my wife and I were very happy!… until we met”… Pachomio.

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE)- It is true that the first Mexican to reach the Major Leagues was Baldomero (Melo) Almada, and that in a few months, on September 8, it will be 80 years since his debut, with the Red Sox.

He played center fielder, hit and threw left-handed, and stayed in baseball for seven seasons. He hit .284, 15 home runs, 197 RBIs, 56 steals in 85 attempts.

But Mexican baseball, with its professional baseball 12 months a year, survived for decades without a big leaguer, or with just one or two. Team owners considered it bad business to produce professional ballplayers to go play north. And the same players preferred to play in Mexico, surrounded by their chilitos and their mariachis, instead of being forced to learn English, listen to Frank Sinatra and eat hot dogs.

Until in 1967, the Charros de Jalisco negotiated the stellar third baseman, Aurelio Rodríguez, via the Angels, who remained at that point for 17 seasons, with the Tigers, Padres, Yankees, White Sox and Orioles.

Héctor Espino refused to stay in the Major Leagues, after an experience in Jacksonville Triple A, because the owner of the Sultans, Anuar Canavati, did not want to give him “not one cent” of the 10,000 dollars that Cuban scout Bobby Maduro had obtained of the Cardinals.

Of course, among the great players, such as Almada and Aurelio Rodríguez, there have been many notables in the Majors, including Rubén Amaro, Vinicio Castilla, Teodoro Higuera, Fernando Valenzuela, Aurelio López, Horacio Piña, Jorge (Charolito) Orta, Erubiel Durazo, Vicente and Enrique Romo.

And now, after recent 0-2 seasons, there are up to 16 natives of Mexico in the Major Leagues:

Julio Urías, Dodgers; Luis Urías, Brewers; Ramon Urías, Orioles; Jose Urquidy, Astros; Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals; Luis Cesa, Reds; Daniel Duarte, Reds; Oliver Pérez, at 41, with a 49-94 record, 4.37, five saves, Diamondbacks; Humberto Castellanos, Diamondbacks; Alexander Kirk, Blue Jays; Alejandro Verdugo, Red Sox; Victor Arano, Nationals; Andres Munoz, Mariners; Alfonso Rivas, Cubs; Joey Meneses (Nationals), Isaac Paredes (Rays)”.

Of all positions, for all tastes, as we need.

80 años del primero de México en las Mayores

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE) – Cierto que el primer mexicano en llegar a Grandes Ligas fue Baldomero (Melo) Almada, y que dentro de unos meses, el ocho de septiembre, hará 80 años de su debut, con los Medias Rojas.

Jugaba como center fielder, bateaba y tiraba a lo zurdo y permaneció en ese beisbol durante siete temporadas. Bateó para 284, 15 jonrones, 197 impulsadas, 56 robos en 85 intentos.

Pero el beisbol de México, con su pelota profesional de 12 meses al año, sobrevivió durante décadas sin bigleaguer alguno, o con apenas uno o dos. Los propietarios de equipos consideraban mal negocio producir peloteros profesionales para que se fueran a jugar al norte. Y los mismos jugadores preferían jugar en México, rodeados de sus chilitos y sus mariachis, en vez de verse obligados a aprender inglés, oír a Frank Sinatra y comer perros calientes.

Hasta que en 1967, los Charros de Jalisco negociaron al estelar tercera base, Aurelio Rodríguez, vía Angelinos, quien permaneció por esas alturas 17 temporadas, con Tigres, Padres, Yankees, Medias Blancas y Orioles.

Héctor Espino se negó a quedarse en Grandes Ligas, después de una experiencia en Jacksonville Triple A, porque el propietario de los Sultanes, Anuar Canavati, no quiso darle “ni un centavo” de los 10 mil dólares que había conseguido el scout cubano Bobby Maduro, de los Cardenales.

Por supuesto, entre los grandes jugadores, como Almada y Aurelio Rodríguez, ha habido muchos notables en las Mayores, entre los cuales, Rubén Amaro, Vinicio Castilla, Teodoro Higuera, Fernando Valenzuela, Aurelio López, Horacio Piña, Jorge (Charolito) Orta, Erubiel Durazo, Vicente y Enrique Romo.

Y ahora, después de las recientes campañas de cero a dos, se cuentan hasta 16 nativos de México en Grandes Ligas:

Julio Urías, Dodgers; Luis Urías, Cerveceros; Ramón Urías, Orioles; José Urquidy, Astros; Giovanny Gallegos, Cardenales; Luis Cesa, Rojos; Daniel Duarte, Rojos; Óliver Pérez, a los 41 años, con record de 49-94, 4.37, cinco salvados, Diamondbacks; Humberto Castellanos, Diamondbacks; Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays; Alejandro Verdugo, Medias Rojas; Víctor Arano, Nationals; Andrés Muñoz, Marineros; Alfonso Rivas, Cachorros; Joey Meneses (Nationals), Isaac Paredes (Rays)”.

De todas las posiciones, para todos los gustos, según necesitemos.

