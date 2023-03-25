85 YEARS AGO, A PUERTO RICAN WOMAN WON THE FIRST MEDALS IN INTERNATIONAL SPORTS FOR PUERTO RICO

Rebekah Colberg Cabrera, first woman to win a Gold Medal for Puerto Rico. (Image credit: Facebook)

Special thanks to Noemi Santana, our Latino Sports correspondent and researcher for bringing this Boricua athlete to our attention.

——————————————————————————————–

We take the pleasure during this month of March, known as International Women’s Month, to recognize a Puerto Rican sports legend that brough much pride to many Latinos and especially to everyone in Puerto Rico.

REBEKAH COLBERG CABRERA

… Caborrojeña to the marrow

… 19 years old

Her academic preparation was first class:

— BACHELOR: Sciences and Pharmacy … University of Puerto Rico

— MASTER’S DEGREE: Physical Education … Columbia University in New York

— DOCTORATE: Medicine, specializing in Pediatric Psychiatry

National Autonomous University of Mexico (where she was part of the champion basketball team).

REBEKAH WAS A MULTI-SPORTSMAN: she was a player and CHAMPION:

— in BASKETBALL

— in SOFTBALL

— in FIELD HOCKEY

— in LACROSSE

— in FENCING

— in CYCLING

— in TRACK AND FIELD

— in EQUESTRIAN

— In TENNIS

She was PUERTO RICO TENNIS CHAMPION from 1932 to 1946, for 14 consecutive years, from 14 to 28 years of age, which she was amazing.

The highlight was, 85 years ago REBEKAH won the FIRST INTERNATIONAL SPORTS MEDALS that a woman won representing PUERTO RICO in the IV Central American and Caribbean Games in Panama City. The games were held from February 5 to 24, 1938 (85 years ago)

FIRST MEDAL … GOLD

FEB 6 … DISC THROW (with a record of 27.81 meters)

SECOND MEDAL … GOLD

FEB 7 … JAVELIN THROW (with a mark of 30.25 meters)

(Both were marks for the Games)

THIRD MEDAL … SILVER

FEB 22 … VOLLEYBALL