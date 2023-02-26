88 years ago Babe Ruth was released – Hace 88 años de cuando quedó libre Babe Ruth

“The bambino is eternal”… Dick Young.

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Babe Ruth, the inventor of the greatest invention in baseball history, the home run by the hundreds, was released by the Yankees on this day 88 years ago, in 1935.

But the Braves, who had their home in Boston in those days, decided to bear the old age of the Sultan, then in his 40s, and pay him $20,000 for the season. That was what the Babe was going to earn in his last year as a baseball player, but since he had to retire on May 30, it all became $6,667. Less than what Justin Verlánder charges for each pitch today.

In those last two months of his 21-year big league life, the Babe hit 186, six homers, 12 RBIs. His career totals, 342, 714, 2204.

When one, a living being of this 21st century, studies the career of George Herman Ruth, he understands why during those first decades of the 20th century, there were those who expressed that he must be a rare specimen from another plant where beings were born better gifted for baseball. .

Well, of course, they signed him out of the Baltimore orphanage, as a pitcher. And he was stellar on the mound, with a 94-46 record and a spectacular 2.28 ERA. Plus, in two World Series, he appeared in three games and won them all, without losing any, to leave these numbers, 3-0, 0.87, with 31 innings thrown.

But he was better as a hitter, so after six seasons with the Boston club, in 1920, the Yankees decided to take him away, to hit instead of pitch. In 1918, he had stunned the baseball world with a leading 11 home runs. The league record for a season was 16, set by Socks Seybold of the Philadelphia Athletics in 1902.

Ruth dethroned Seybold, when in 1919, he set his first record in the American League, with 29 home runs, and it was an event of total resonance in the United States. And to show that it had not been a fluke, the Babe shot 54 in 1920 and 59 more in 1921, his first two years with the Yankees. His 60th record was set in 1927.

In his entire career, Babe Ruth earned $856,850, which Aaron Judge will receive this year for appearing in every three games.

And let’s not say that “times have changed” or that “people have changed”. He has only changed human behavior.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————–

Hace 88 años de cuando quedó libre Babe Ruth

“El bambino es eterno”… Dick Young.

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Babe Ruth, el inventor del más grande invento en la historia del beisbol, el jonrón por centenares, fue dejado libre por los Yankees, tal día como hoy, hace 88 años, en 1935.

Pero los Bravos, quienes tenían su casa en Boston por aquellos días, decidieron cargar con la vejez del Sultán, entonces en sus 40 años de edad, y pagarle por la temporada 20 mil dólares. Eso iba a cobrar el Babe en su último año de pelotero, pero, como tuvo que retirarse el 30 de mayo, todo se convirtió en seis mil 667 dólares. Menos de lo que cobra hoy día Justin Verlánder por cada lanzamiento.

En aquellos dos últimos meses de su vida de big leaguer, que se prolongó por 21 años, el Babe bateó para 186, seis jonrones, 12 carreras impulsadas. Totales de su carrera, 342, 714, 2204.

Cuando uno, ser viviente de este Siglo XXI, estudia la carrera de George Herman Ruth, comprende por qué durante aquellas primeras décadas del Siglo XX, hubo quien expresara que debía ser un raro especímen de otro planta donde loa seres nacían mejor dotados para el beisbol.

Pues claro, lo firmaron para sacarlo del orfelinato de Báltimore, como lanzador. Y fue estelar sobre la lomita, con record de 94-46 y espectacular efectividad de 2.28. Más, en dos Series Mundiales, apareció en tres juegos y los ganó todos, no sufrió derrota alguna, para dejar estos números, 3-0, 0.87, con 31 innings lanzados.

Pero era mejor como bateador, por lo que, tras seis temporadas con el club de Boston, en 1920, los Yankees decidieron llevárselo, para que bateara en vez de lanzar. En 1918, había asombrado al mundo del beisbol con liderato de 11 jonrones. El record de la Liga en una temporada era de 16, por Socks Seybold, de los Atléticos de Philadelphia, en 1902.

Ruth destronó a Seybold, cuando en 1919, impuso su primer record en la Americana, con 29 cuadrangulares, y fue un acontecimiento de resonancia total en Estados Unidos.

Y para demostrar que no había sido casualidad, el Babe disparó 54 en 1920 y 59 más en 1921, sus dos primeros años con los Yankees. El record de sus 60, quedó en 1927.

En toda su carrera Babe Ruth cobró 856 mil 850 dólares, lo que recibirá este año Aaron Judge por aparecer en cada tres juegos.

Y no digamos que “los tiempos han cambiado” o que “la gente ha cambiado”. Solamente ha cambiado el comportamiento humano.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5