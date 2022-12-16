94 years ago they voted against the designated – Hace 94 años votaron contra el designado

“I’d rather be cremated than buried, and I’d rather either of those two things than a weekend with my wife”…Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) ** How True: Bigleagues are divided into the overpaid and those yet to go to arbitration… ** Aaron Judge has never protested any decision to an umpire in his six seasons… * * Major League Baseball investigated several hundred balls, amid allegations that there were far more juiced balls this year. But they claim to have found nothing irregular… ** The Dodgers signed the pitcher, Noah Syndergaard, for one season, 2023. If possible bonuses are included, he can collect up to 14 million dollars. With the Angels and Phillies, this year, Noah left a 10-10 record, 4.12, in 852 and two-thirds innings…

** The Reds’ top prospect, 20-year-old Elly De La Cruz, is playing shortstop for the Licey Tigers in the Dominican, but is scheduled to play center fielder in Cincinnati. The boy has participated in three seasons in the minors, the last in Double A. He has batted for 298, with 37 home runs and 154 runs, plus 60 steals in 77 attempts.

To the question about which of the two positions he prefers, he replied:

“What I want is to play in the Major Leagues as soon as possible.”

But in the offices of the “Great American Ball Park”, they expect him to spend 2023 in Triple A, to present him to high society in 2024.

“I’m not good for life, I’m only good for art, to entertain people. Because man does not live by bread alone”… Woody Allen.

** 94 years will be tomorrow when National League President John Heydler proposed the designated hitter. His idea was unanimously rejected… ** Historical: Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis’ highest salary was $65,000 a year, in 1927. The current commissioner, Rob Manfred, earns $20 million, including bonuses… ** Outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the Mets avoided arbitration and announced it yesterday at Citi Field, at a press conference. The 29-year-old, who earned seven million dollars this year, will now receive, for each season, from 2023 to 2030, 20 million 500 thousand. You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!…

“Sex without love is an empty experience. But of all the empty experiences that exist, we must admit that it is one of the best “… Woody Allen.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Hace 94 años votaron contra el designado

“Prefiero que me incineren a que me sepulten, y prefiero cualquiera de esas dos cosas a un fin de semana con mi mujer”… Woody Allen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Cuán Cierto: Los bigleaguers se dividen en los sobrepagados y los que aún no han llegado a arbitraje… ** Aaron Judge nunca le ha protestado a un umpire ninguna decisión en sus seis temporadas… ** Major League Baseball investigó varios cientos de pelotas, ante las acusaciones de que este año había algunas mucho más salidoras (juiced balls). Pero aseguran no haber encontrado nada irregular… ** Los Dodgers firmaron al lanzador, Noah Syndergaard, para una temporada, 2023. Si se incluyen los posibles bonos, puede cobrar hasta 14 millones de dólares. Con Angelinos y Phillies, este año, Noah dejó record de 10-10, 4.12, en 852 innings y dos tercios…

** El mejor prospecto de los Rojos, el dominicano de 20 años, Elly De La Cruz, está jugando como shortstop con los Tigres de Licey, en Dominicana, pero en Cincinnati lo tienen programado como center fielder. El muchacho ha participado en tres temporadas de las menoras, la última en Doble A. Ha bateado para 298, con 37 jonrones y 154 carreras, más 60 robos en 77 intentos.

A la pregunta acerca de cuál de las dos posiciones prefiere, respondió:

“Lo que quiero es jugar en Grandes Ligas lo antes posible”.

Pero en las oficinas del “Great American Ball Park”, esperan que pase 2023 en Triple A, para presentarlo a la alta sociedad en 2024.

“No sirvo para la vida, sólo valgo para el arte, para divertir a la gente. Porque no solo de pan vive el hombre”… Woddy Allen.

** Mañana hará 94 años de cuando el Presidente de la Liga Nacional, John Heydler, propusiera el bateador designado. Su idea fue rechazada por unanimidad… ** Histórico: El mayor sueldo del comisionado Kenesaw Mountain Landis, fue de 65 mil dólares anuales, en 1927. El actual comisionado, Rob Manfred, cobra 20 millones, incluso los bonos… ** El outfielder Brandon Nimmo y los Mets evitaron el arbitraje y ayer lo anunciaron en Citi Field, en conferencia de prensa. El joven, de 29 años, quien cobró siete millones de dólares este año, recibirá ahora, por cada temporada, desde 2023 y hasta 2030, 20 millones 500 mil. ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!…

“El sexo sin amor es una experiencia vacía. Pero de todas las experiencias vacías que existen, hay que reconocer que es una de las mejores”… Woody Allen.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

