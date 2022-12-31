A big leaguer of these days – Un bigleaguer de los de estos días

Happiness for all the years that come after 12 tonight!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -“I am not the same person from last New Year. Neither are those I love. It is extraordinary that, changing, we can continue to love someone who has also changed “… William Somerset Maugham.

I had breakfast yesterday at “El Camarón Borracho” in Miami Beach, with a young big leaguer, who has asked me not to publish his name.

He is a person with whom you can talk, even if you disagree with him. He has played in two seasons and has long dyed blonde hair, but a huge black beard and mustache.

“You old people don’t understand us young people”, he told me after some arguments.

Nothing new, I replied. Historically, generations have had a hard time agreeing.

Now, as for baseball, it is no longer a question of understanding us or not, but of how you, the majority of the new big leaguers, are harming the show, the sport, the profession of yourselves, which produces fees never imagined because they are immense.

This 25-year-old boy in history received a bonus of five million dollars and has received a total of three million more for his services in 2021 and 2022.

“But, well,” he argued, “for that God endowed me with special abilities to play baseball.”

Certain. I thank God for having given you such a gift and I applaud you for having discovered them. However, I advise you, I suggest you, take maximum care of the industry that has welcomed you.

Baseball is the best sport in the history of mankind. Nothing like it, because of its message, its system, the way it competes, how difficult it is to play it, understand it, present it, experience it.

And I stressed to him: You don’t respect your profession, it looks like bad costumes instead of good ballplayers. The ill-groomed head, the ill-groomed face, is insulting. And there is no uniformity ordered by the Rules, if some wear pants up to the ankles and others to the knees, some with black shoes and others red, blue, white. A major brand relaxation!

I saw big leaguers like Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente and Luis Aparicio in uniform. They were a show in their clubhouses; and on the ground, a display of elegance and neatness.

Unfortunately, you arrived with all that, plus the dogging. Much bad, little good. They are rude, indiscipline, prejudice.

They are a noxious gang. And Rob Manfred a useless commissioner, without authority.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————-Español—————

Un bigleaguer de los de estos días

¡Felicidad durante todos los años que vengan después de las 12 de esta noche!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -“No soy la misma personas del año nuevo pasado. Tampoco lo son aquellos a quienes amo. Es extraordinario que, cambiando, podamos seguir amando a alguien que también cambió”… William Somerset Maugham.

Desayuné ayer en “El Camarón Borracho”, de Miami Beach, con un joven bigleaguer, que me ha pedido no publique su nombre.

Es una persona con quien se puede conversar, aún estando en desacuerdo con él. Ha jugado en dos temporadas y lleva larga melena teñida en rubio, pero barba y bigotes negros e inmensos.

“Ustedes, los viejos, no nos comprenden a nosotros, los jóvenes”, me dijo después de algunos argumentos.

Nada nuevo, le repliqué. Históricamente, a las generaciones les ha costado mucho ponerse de acuerdo.

Ahora, en cuanto al beisbol, ya no se trata de entendernos o no, sino de cómo ustedes, la mayoría de los nuevos bigleaguers, están perjudicando el espectáculo, el deporte, la profesión de ustedes mismos, que les produce honorarios nunca imaginados porque son inmensos.

Este muchacho de la historia, de 25 años de edad, recibió bono de cinco millones de dólares y ha cobrado un total de tres millones más por sus servicios en 2021 y 2022.

“Pero, bueno”, argumentó, “para eso Dios me dotó con habilidades especiales para jugar al beisbol”.

Cierto. Agradezcoo a Dios por haberte hecho tal regalo y te aplaudo a tí por haberlas descubierto. No obstante, te aconsejo, te sugiero, cuidar al máximo la industria que te ha acogido.

El beisbol es el mejor deporte en la historia de la humanidad. Nada igual, por su mensaje, su sistema, la manera como se compite, lo difícil que es jugarlo, entenderlo, presentarlo, vivirlo.

Y le recalqué: Ustedes no respetan su profesión, parece malos disfraces en vez de buenos peloteros. La cabeza mal arreglada la cara mal cuidada es insultante. Y no hay la uniformidad que ordenan las Reglas, si unos llevan los pantalones hasta los tobillos y otros a las rodillas, unos con zapatos negros y otros rojos, azules, blancos. ¡Un relajo de marca mayor!

Ví uniformarse a bigleaguers como Willie Mays, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Roberto Clemente y Luis Aparicio. Eran un espectáculo en sus clubhouses; y en el terreno, una exhibición de elegancia y pulcritud.

Por mala suerte, llegaron ustedes con todo eso, más el perreo. Mucho de malo, poco de bueno. Son mala educación, indisciplina, perjuicio.

Son una nociva pandilla. Y Rob Manfred un inútil comisionado, sin autoridad.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

