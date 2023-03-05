A book and the HOF for Adrian Beltré – Un libro y el HOF para Adrian Beltré

“The Cooperstown Hall of Fame is much more than an earthly tribute, because it is about immortality”… Jack Lang.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – The Dominican from the capital, Adrian Beltré, must be inducted to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in his first attempt, next year, when he will have already turned 45 on April 7.

Which is why fellow Houston journalist Steve Parkhurst is putting together a book about Adrian, his glorious sports life of 21 seasons with Dodgers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rangers, and his extraordinary 24 years married to Sandra whom both have brought three babies into this world.

Parkhurst asked me if I was going to vote for Beltre, and if he could use my answer in his work. Of course the answer was twice yes.

No one better than Adrian Beltré at third baseman, between 1998 and 2018. He was so good that the Dodgers used him as shortstop and second base in all their emergencies. And at bat, he hit 3,166 hits, of which 477 were home runs, with 1,707 RBIs, for an average of 286.

And he still had time to steal 121 bases in 163 starts.

Beltre was a three-time All-Star, he won four Silver Sluggers and led the National League home run in 2004.

With remarkable caution, Parkhurst asked me if I was going to let a year or more go by and then vote for Adrian, as is sometimes done when the candidate is judged deserving of the niche in Cooperstown, but not in the first or second. first attempts.

Other yes. I will vote for Adrian Beltré so that he is elevated in 2024.

The book will be released immediately after Beltre is inducted into the Hall of Fame, whenever that is.

In 2024, Adrian Beltré will be the undisputed leader among the candidates. Others who will be new to the voting list will be Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright, Matt Holliday and one more Dominican, José Bautista.

Two days after Adrián Beltré announced his retirement, I found him in a restaurant, eating with his wife Sandra. Naturally, I asked him how he felt about leaving his profession.

“Very good!” he stressed to me, “very good!. I think I have fully complied with my obligations to give everything for the spectators, for baseball and for my team. It was what I always tried to achieve. I feel great with a happy home, a lovely wife, and valuable heirs.”

And in 2024, Andre will enjoy two other reasons for happiness, his place in Cooperstown and Steve Parkhurst’s book.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————-

“El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown es mucho más que un homenaje terrenal, porque se trata de la inmortalidad”… Jack Lang.

El capitaleño dominicano Adrian Beltré, debe ser elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en su primer intento, el año próximo, cuando habrá ya habrá cumplido sus 45 años el siete de abril.

Por eso el compañero periodista de Houston, Steve Parkhurst, está preparando un libro acerca Adrian, su gloriosa vida deportiva de 21 temporadas con Dodgers, Marineros, Medias Rojas y Rangers, y sus extraordinarios 24 años de casado con Sandra quien ha traído a este mundo a tres críaturas.

Parkhurst me preguntó si yo iba votar por Beltré, y si podía usar mi respuesta en su obra. Por supuesto que la respuesta fueron dos veces si.

Nadie mejor que Adrian Beltré en tercera base, entre 1998 y 2018. Tan bueno fue, que los Dodgers en todas sus emergencias, lo utilizaban como shortstop y en segunda base. Y al bate, disparó tres mil 166 incogibles, de los cuales 477 fueron jonrones, con mil 707 carreras impulsadas, para promedio de 286.

Y todavía le quedó tiempo para robar 121 bases en 163 salidas.

Tres veces llevaron a Beltré a Juegos de Estrellas, ganó cuatro Bates de Plata y quedó líder jonronero de la Liga Nacional en 2004.

Con notable precaución, Parkhurst me preguntó si yo iba a dejar pasar uno o más años para después votar por Adrian, como se suele hacer en algunas oportunidades, cuando se considera que el candidato merece el nicho en Cooperstown, pero no en el primero o los primeros intentos.

Otro si. Votaré por Adrian Beltré para que sea elevado en 2024.

El libro será puesto a la venta, inmediatamente que Beltré sea elevado al Hall de la Fama, sea cuando sea.

En 2024, Adrian Beltré será el indiscutible líder entre los candidatos. Otros que serán nuevos en la planilla de votación, serán, Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright, Matt Holliday y un quisqueyano más, José Bautista.

Dos días después que Adrián Beltré anunció su retiro, me lo encontré en un restaurant, comiendo con su esposa Sandra. Lógicamente, le pregunté cómo se sentía al dejar su profesión.

“¡Muy bien!” recalcó, “¡muy bien!. Creo haber cumplido a cabalidad con mis obligaciones de darlo todo por los espectadores, por el beisbol y por mi equipo. Fue lo que siempre traté de lograr. Me siento muy bien con un hogar feliz, una esposa adorable y valiosos herederos”.

Y en 2024, Andre disfrutará de otros dos motivos de felicidad, su lugar en Cooperstown y el libro de Steve Parkhurst.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

