A disappointing loss

The throw the ended the Mets winning streak. Photo MLB

This was a game that the Mets should have won by a score of 2-1 and not lose by the same score. However, baseball being a game that is sometimes defined by a pitch, a throw, or hit can makes all things possible.

The game was a pitcher’s duel between Mets starter, Max Scherzer and Phillies starter, Ranger Suárez. Both pitched an excellent game allowing only one run apiece. Both pitchers left in the seventh inning and that’s when the game really started.

Both teams held each other to one run going into the ninth. Edwin Díaz came out in the top of the ninth to the delight of 38,467 fans who love hearing the blaring trumpets that Díaz comes out to, which has become one of the most popular entrances for a closer in baseball, but also because they know that Díaz will hold off the opposition. This strategy has paid off as the Mets entered the night with a record of 9-1 in extra inning games. After Díaz did his thing, striking out two and getting a pop up for the third out, fans were hyped with the bottom of the Mets lineup coming to bat.

A walk off win was in the air when Starling Marte led off the bottom of the ninth with a double over the head of the right fielder. He then moved to third on Francisco Lindor’s deep fly to left center (a foot or two away from a walk off homerun). With Marte only 90 feet from home plate and with one out the fans were hyped and ready for another bottom of the ninth victory. However, as baseball is sometimes like playing chess and the right move can make a big difference. Phillies walked Pete Alonso to pitch to Daniel Vogelbach.

Vogelbach hit a low fly ball to short left field and Marte chose to run and try to score. Marte is one of the fastest runners in baseball, and only a perfect throw could get him out and that is exactly what Matt Vierling threw. He fired a bullet that beat Marte to the plate and ended a sure Mets win.

The Phillies scored a run in the top of the tenth and the Mets could not score in the bottom of the inning. It was a disappointing loss.