A grand slam inside the park – Un grand slam dentro del parque

“This is a free and democratic country, in which every citizen can do what his wife orders”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-o-o-

The dollar against love

A million dollars was more than all the love that Cuba’s left-handed reliever, Aroldis Chapman, professes for Miami.

“Love and interest went to the field one day and interest was stronger than the love I had for it”… Anonymous.

The Marlins offered Aroldis $2.75 million for his services this year. But the boy preferred to go to Kansas City, where the Royals will pay him three million 750 thousand.

oh! a million more, a million less.

Chapman had a very poor season in 2022 with the Yankees, finishing with a 4.56 ERA.

Mets with Nest

The Mets signed the Puerto Rican catcher from Guaynabo, Tomás Nido, 28, for two seasons, for 3.7 million, thus avoiding arbitration.

Nido hit .239 in 2022, three home runs, 28 RBIs.

Twins on Leash

The Twins, with Carlos Correa back, feel they can get into the postseason if they fill a few holes. That’s why they just acquired right-hander Pablo Lopez and infielder prospect Jose Salas from the Marlins.

López, a native of Cabimas, will celebrate his 27th in March and has a record in the Majors of 28-31, 3.94, in five seasons with the Florida club. Salas, a 26-year-old Floridian from Kissimmee, can play all four infield positions.

For those two, the Twins gave star second baseman Luis Arráez, who is from San Felipe, Venezuela.

-o-o-o-

“Human perfection is completed by death. If we didn’t die, we wouldn’t be perfect”… Albert Einstein.

-o-o-o-o-

against boston

Petromacorisan Raimel Tapia, with the Blue Jays, overwhelmed the Red Sox last year at Fenway Park. He hit nine hits for them in 30 at-bats, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

One of those homers was with three on base and inside the park, which caused a scandal.

How did the Red Sox react?… They simply signed the outfielder for five million 200 thousand this year.

the only case

It’s been 63 years today since Stan Musial’s salary was cut from $100,000 to $80,000. He claimed that he had had a very bad season.

He hit for 255 in 1959, 14 home runs, 44 RBIs. In his 22 campaigns he left Musial, 331-475-1,951.

-O—O-

“A boxer who laughs is because he hurt his introsticoli”… El Ratón Macías.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————-

Un grand slam dentro del parque

“Éste es un país libre y democrático, en el cual todo ciudadano puede hacer lo que le ordene su esposa”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-o-o-

El dólar contra el amor

Un millón de dólares pudo más que todo el amor que el relevista zurdo de Cuba, Aroldis Chapman, profesa por Miami.

“El amor y el interés fueron al campo un día y más pudo el interés que el amor que le tenía”… Anónimo.

Los Marlins le ofrecieron a Aroldis dos millones 750 mil dólares por sus servicios este año. Pero el mozo prefirió irse a Kansas City, donde los Royals le pagarán tres millones 750 mil.

¡Ah! un millón más, un millón menos.

Chapman tuvo muy mala temporada en 2022, con los Yankees, al terminar con efectividad de 4.56.

Los Mets con Nido

Los Mets firmaron al receptor puertorriqueño de Guaynabo, Tomás Nido, de 28 años, para dos campañas, por tres millones 700 mil, con lo que evitaron el arbitraje.

Nido bateó para 239 en 2022, tres jonrones, 28 impulsadas.

Twins con Correa

Los Twins, con Carlos Correa de vuelta, sienten que pueden meterse en la postemporada, si llenan algunos vacíos. Por eso acaban de adquirir de los Marlins al lanzador derecho Pablo López y al infielder prospecto José Salas.

López, nativo de Cabimas, celebrará sus 27 en marzo y tiene record en las Mayores de 28-31, 3.94, en cinco temporadas con el club de Florida. Salas, floridiano de Kissimmee, 26 años de edad, puede jugar las cuatro posiciones del infield.

Por ellos dos, los Twins dieron al estelar segunda base, Luis Arráez, quien es de San Felipe, Venezuela.

-o-o-o-

“La perfección humana la completa la muerte. Si no muriéramos, no seríamos perfectos”… Albert Einstein.

-o-o-o-o-

Contra Boston

El petromacorisano, Raimel Tapia, con los Blue Jays, apabulló a los Medias Rojas el año pasado en Fenway Park. Les bateó nueve incogibles en 30 turnos, dos jonrones y 12 carreras impulsadas.

Uno de esos cuadrangulares fue con tres en bases y dentro del parque, lo que produjo un escándalo.

¿Cómo reaccionaron los Medias Rojas?… Simplemente, firmaron al outfielder por cinco millones 200 mil para este año.

El único caso

Hace hoy 63 años que Stan Musial se redujo el salario, de 100 mil a 80 mil dólares. Alegó que había tenido muy mala temporada.

Bateó en 1959 para 255, 14 jonrones, 44 remolcadas. En sus 22 campañas dejó Musial, 331-475-1.951.

-O—O-

“Boxeador que se ríe es porque le dolió hasta el introstícoli”… El Ratón Macías.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5