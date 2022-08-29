A Great 28th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game & Family Health Day

Members of both, Latino Sports and BronxNet teams. (Photo Latino Sports)

Bronx, NY – Yesterday’s 28th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game & Family Health Day at Orchard Beach was again a resounding success. Every Sunday in August for the last 28 years Latino Sports organizes our premier community event as our way to give back to the Bronx community where our company began.

The event is not only about basketball games, but it’s also about community cooperation working together to promote a healthy lifestyle and recognizing that we are all celebrities in our own right.

The games consist between Latino Sports Vs. BRONXNET Cable Network for the “Bragging Rights” trophy that has been going back and forth between BRONXNET and Latino Sports for years. The second game, between the |Harlem Legends Vs. the Puerto Rico Legends, brings out many seniors who have played basketball in the Puerto Rican basketball league and many in the Harlem Rucker tournament. The average age of the Legends game is 6o years.

The game brings out the best in entertainment for both organizations, but it also promotes corporate and community cooperation at all levels. The second game is also one of great entertainment watching seniors play basketball demonstrating that age should not matter if you’re doing something that you enjoy, and these guys enjoy basketball as the games become quite competitive

All the games are “fun first competition second” friendly bringing fans, staff, friends, and family members who some only get to see each other once a year at this event. While the games are taking place, Bronx Care Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Health Center coordinate a health mobile unit providing free medical screenings for all.

Latino Sports won the game 72-68 under the coaching of Joe Cruz Jr., one of coordinators for Hoops in the Sun. BRONXNET coach was its Executive Director, Michael Knobe,

We all had a great time and want to thank our sponsors for making this year’s 28th Annual event a great success. BronxCare Hospital Center, Martin Luther King Health Center, Goya Foods, NY Yankees, Hoops in the Sun, NY City Parks Department and the 45th Prescient.