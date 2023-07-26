A Hollywood Ending in LA With The Writers On Strike

James Outman, Tuesday night's walk-off hero in LA - Image Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers/MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers are 14-8 all-time vs. the Blue Jays and have won eight of their last ten vs. Toronto since 2013. The Dodgers also have the highest winning percentage (.620) in Interleague play with a 129-79 record. But understand this. The Blue Jays are an outstanding team poised to be in the mix for the AL Wild Card. The Dodgers need a low-scoring, deep outing from Julio Urías. It has been an interesting first half for the soon-to-be free agent from Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico. Hopefully, he will get support from all the arms that eventually come out of the Dodger’s bullpen.

RHP Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.92) kept the Dodgers off balance all night. He left with a line of five innings pitched, four hits, two earned runs, four walks, and six strikeouts. He threw 105 pitches, 67 for strikes.

Freddie Freeman’s first-inning 442-foot HR deep into the CF Pavilion was the only ball hit hard off of Bassitt.

After a shaky first three innings, Urías gave up three runs, including a Bo Bechette 411-foot two-run home run into the left-field pavilion on an 0-2 count. Julio then settled down and kept the Dodgers close at 3-2 before he left the game after throwing 104 pitches and trailing 3-2.

Over the last 15 games, the Dodger pen has posted a 1.93 ERA (13 ER/60.2 IP), with Los Angeles winning 11 of those games. Dodger left-hander Caleb Ferguson hasn’t allowed a run since June 11, working 13.2 consecutive scoreless innings, a Dodger season best for relief pitchers. So, of course, he would be the guy out of the pen to give up a run in the eighth inning to pad Toronto’s lead by two. And sure as it will be sunny again in southern California, the next out of the Dodger pen, Justin Bruihl, gave up three runs to put the game out of reach.

Janbino Delivers 😤 pic.twitter.com/g6eWsqeCUx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 26, 2023

But wait, this is Hollywood, and we were not done yet. We were in store for one of the wildest finishes of the season. In true Hollywood “Keystone Cops Fire drill” craziness, the Blue Jays let this one fly away. The Dodgers scored four runs in the ninth inning on more misplayed infield grounders than there are cars on the freeways out here.

Toronto had a chance to go ahead in the top of the tenth until Mookie Betts cut Kevin Kiermaier down at the plate after Bo Bichette singled to right.

MOOKIE THROW. WILL TAG. GOT 'EM. pic.twitter.com/uoQOBuhGLR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 26, 2023

Los Angeles would win it in the tenth with Chris Taylor, who knocked in the tying run in the ninth, and now the ghost runner to begin the inning scored on a double off the top of the wall in center field by James Outman.

If you're reading this, it's too late. James walked it off. pic.twitter.com/Mk6AymwrTC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 26, 2023

That’s back-to-back extra-inning games for these two power-house clubs now, with the rubber match slated for tomorrow afternoon.

