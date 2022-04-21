A native of Lara excites the people of Pittsburgh – Un larense entusiasma a la gente de Pittsburgh

“Fake news is the one that goes viral the fastest”… Ana María Polo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: I have a hard time calling them Guardians or Guardians. I identify them as the Cleveland team, or, flat out, Indians. How many names has this club had since 1879, when it was founded?

The Answer…: Seven. Cléveland Parkers, Cléveland Forest Citys, Cléveland Blues, Cléveland Spiders, Cléveland Infants, Cléveland Indians since 1901 and Cléveland Guardians.

Guaro runaway.- In Pittsburgh they celebrate the productive bat of the rookie, second baseman and barquisimetano, Diego Castillo. When practice ended, I mentioned the 24-year-old’s offense to a Pirates coach. And he told me…:

“But this is just spring training, different from the regular season.”

Well, in training, Diego hit .351, with six home runs and 12 RBIs. And now, he already has this season, nine hits in 29 at-bats, for 310, with a home run, three RBIs… You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!

“The only ones who do not feel fear in war are the dead”… Anonymous.-

Manfred’s follies.- Pitchers and catchers declare themselves against the PitchCom, or hidden telephone, through which the catcher asks the pitcher for pitches. In addition to Salvador Pérez’s protest against this invention of the commissioner, Rob (Head of Plover) Manfred, there was that of the Yankees reliever, Aroldis Chapman.

The Yankees were defeated when Chapman, with three runners on base, walked. He said that because of the PitchCom distraction, he couldn’t throw strikes.

According to Chapman he is never to blame for his failures. When José Altuve took the ball from him in the playoff, he said it was because they stole his sign. Who knows!

Many millions in danger.- Fernando Tatis Jr. is signed by the Padres, until the year 2034, for 313 million 142 thousand 856 dollars. But he now he can’t play. He suffered a fracture in his left wrist, due to the accident he suffered in the Dominican, when he crashed the motorcycle he was driving at excessive speed.

But Tatis now plays soccer in San Diego, worrying and angering Padres executives, who fear he might suffer another injury or damage more to his wrist.

“The Hall of Fame is not only the resting place of the immortals, there is the entire history of baseball”… Mariano Rivera.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Un larense entusiasma a la gente de Pittsburgh

“Las noticias falsas son las que más rápido se vuelven virales”… Ana María Polo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Me cuesta llamarlos Guardians o Guardianes. Los identifico como el equipo de Cléveland, o, de plano, Indios. ¿Cuántos nombres ha tenido este club desde 1879, cuando lo fundaron?.

La Respuesta…: Siete. Cléveland Parkers, Cléveland Forest Citys, Cléveland Blues, Cléveland Spiders, Cléveland Infants, Cléveland Indians desde 1901 y Cléveland Guardians.

Guaro desbocado.- En Pittsburgh celebran el bate productivo del novato, segunda base y barquisimetano, Diego Castillo. Cuando terminaron los entrenamientos, le mencioné a un coach de los Piratas la ofensiva del muchacho de 24 años. Y me dijo…:

“Pero ésto es solo el spring training, diferente a la temporada regular”.

Pues, en los entrenamientos, Diego bateó para 351, con seis jonrones y 12 carreras impulsadas. Y ahora, ya tiene en la temporada, nueve hits en 29 turnos, para 310, con un jonrón, tres remolcadas… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

“Los únicos que no sienten miedo en la guerra son los muertos”… Anónimo.-

Las locuras de Manfred.- Lanzadores y receptores se declaran adversos al PitchCom, o teléfono oculto, a través del cual el cátcher pide los lanzamientos al pitcher. Además de la protesta de Salvador Pérez contra este invento del comisionado, Rob (Cabeza de Chorlito) Manfred, surgió la del relevista de los Yankees, Aroldis Chapman.

Los Yankees quedaron derrotados, cuando Chapman, con tres corredores en las bases, dio base por bolas. Dijo él que por la distracción del PitchCom, no pudo tirar strikes.

Según Chapman él nunca tiene culpa de sus fracasos. Cuando José Altuve le sacó la bola en el playoff, dijo que fue porque le robaron la seña. ¡Vaya usted a saber!

Muchos millones en peligro.- Fernando Tatis hijo está firmado por los Padres, hasta el año 2034, por 313 millones 142 mil 856 dólares. Pero ahora no puede jugar. Sufrió fractura en la muñeca izquierda, debido al accidente que sufrió en Dominicana, al estrellar la moto que conducía a exceso de velocidad.

Pero Tatis juega ahora fútbol soccer en San Diego, lo que preocupa y enoja a los ejecutivos de los Padres, temerosos de que sufra otra lesión o se dañe más esa de la muñeca.

“El Hall de la Fama no es solo reposo de los inmortales, allá está toda la historia del beisbol”… Mariano Rivera.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

