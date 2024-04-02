NO-NO: Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco throws no-hitter on Monday night with seven strikeouts as Houston defeats Toronto 10-0 - Image Credit: MLB

A NO-NO FOR RONEL BLANCO!

History was made on Monday evening in Houston, Texas, with the baseball gods looking down on Ronel Blanco, the Astros’ 30-year-old right-hander, who in his eighth-career MLB start, and 25th-career MLB appearance, threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the 8th start of his career, Ronel Blanco has thrown a no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/lHxENPJ0x3 — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2024

As it’s been stated before here on Latino Sports, and every other sports outlet from across the globe, ‘baseball is a funny game — you never know what can happen.’ Blanco leading Houston to their first victory of the season on Monday night at Minute Maid Park, while making history, and completing the unimaginable, is a prime example of that very saying.

“Very excited, I couldn’t believe it,” Blanco said through a team-interpreter about the final out. “A very epic moment for me.”

When he began to realize that he was nearing history: “In the ninth inning when I got in.”

​​“Impressive performance,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “We needed that. Blanco stepped up and gave us an incredible performance.”

“It was special. For me personally, getting that first win as a manager is special. [But] it’s about Blanco, he should get the lineup card. It’s about him.”

The Santiago, Dominican Republic native is now stamped in the baseball record books with the following career-feats: 17th no-hitter in Astros franchise history (including the postseason), the first no-no of the 2024 MLB season, and 323rd in Major League Baseball all-time, including the first forty three (43) no-hitters occurring in the pre-modern era: before 1901 — which was the year, the American League was formed.

With most, if not all no-hitters, comes a catchers surreal work behind-the-plate going unrecognized by the media, and fans — but not from Blanco, who would not pose to take a photo in Monday’s postgame celebration until his battery mate Yainer Díaz, a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award, joined him to cherish the moment together.

WHAT A WEEK: Last Tuesday, March 26th, Blanco spent the first-part of his day in the hospital with his wife, awaiting the birth of their second child, a baby girl. He immediately followed up the memorable family moment by heading to Minute Maid Park in Houston for an exhibition game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros.

Once arriving, two hours prior to first pitch, Blanco warmed up, and tossed 4.1 innings of one-run ball with 10 strikeouts, which led to the Astros decision of slotting him in their starting rotation.

“What a day for Blanco,” Espada said following last week’s outing. “That was one gutsy performance. He’s been in the hospital all morning, and then he comes here and competed for a spot, which he won. He’s going to be in our rotation to start the season. I’m proud of his performance, and he had one heck of a spring.”

Last night, on Monday, April 1st, Blanco makes history and records a no-no on the very same mound in Houston.

Could you have scripted a better week?

This Ronel Blanco story 🥹 pic.twitter.com/T7t5vNKHOd — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2024

