A Permanent Home for NYCFC

Image Credit: NYCFC/Related Companies

NEW YORK– Next stop: Willets Point, the new home of the New York City Football Club. New Yorkers were stunned this week with groundbreaking news as NYCFC and New York City officials reached an agreement to build the city’s first ever professional soccer stadium. The breathtaking development will be union constructed and privately financed with estimated costs totaling $780 million, fully paid for by the Football Club.

“Our club has been investing in New York City for over a decade, and we are eager to invest these funds to help build a new community for our First Team, our dedicated fans, and our great city,” said Marty Edelman, vice chairman of NYCFC.

Besides a 25,000 seated capacity soccer-specific stadium, there’s much more on the way in Flushing, Queens. Listed below are the additional plans that are set to be finished by 2027.

2,500 units of 100% affordable houses

650 seated public school

16,500+ total jobs created from construction and operations

250 Key Hotel

115,000 square feet of open space

Retail Shops

“This is the right place and the right time to finally build a new soccer stadium worthy of New York City and fit for the NYCFC, alongside an impressive amount of affordable housing,” said New York City Department of City Planning Director and City Planning Commission Chair Dan Garodnick.

Though this is intensifying news for New York sports fans, the historic project will grow opportunities in several major aspects across our current economy. New York City officials and NYCFC have worked diligently hand and hand in unveiling a new vision for Willets Point. Additionally, the development is the largest 100% affordable housing project in New York City in the last 40 years.

“The entire project is expected to generate $6.1 billion in economic impact over the next 30 years, creating 1,550 permanent jobs and 14,200 construction jobs,” stated in a press release from New York City Mayor Eric Adams detailing the development plans.

With the home of the Mets across the street at Citi Field, and U.S.T.A. Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in walking distance, the dreams of a mega-sports and entertainment venue in New York City have come to fruition. And fans of NYCFC can finally join in.

Since 2015, NYCFC has held the majority of their home games, alternating at Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY); Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), and in the most recent years, Citi Field (Queens, NY), creating major obstacles for commuting fans. Nonetheless, the passionate fan base continued to travel to each match, on the edge of their seats, chanting on ‘The Boys In Blue’.

More importantly, the players and coaches endure nauseating circumstances, traveling on a consistent basis compared to their opponents. Beginning in 2027, as NYCFC is set with a permanent home at Willets Point, the fans are too, and they could not be more ecstatic.

“This is just another step toward this vision that we want our clubs to be embedded in the community that’s accessible to fans,” said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

Despite the challenges with travel, NYCFC remains one of the top clubs across Major League Soccer, winning the MLS Cup Championship in 2021 and falling just short in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. A winning team New York sports fans must zone in on and now is the perfect time.

“There are many soccer fans here in Queens,” Mayor Adams said. “This is a permanent home for the 2021 MLS Cup Champions, New York City Football Club. I love it.”

“Follow us on instagram@latinosportsoficial for updates and exclusive content”

Robert Rizzo writes for Latino Sports

Follow on Twitter: @RobertRiz994

Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Watch Sports with Rich live on Tuesday Nights at 8pm EST on The SLG Network/Youtube with host Rich Mancuso and cohost Robert Rizzo.

Available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify under The SLG Network.