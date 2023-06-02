A PROMISE FULFILLED.

FLUSHING, NY — Yesterday I had the opportunity to go to Citi Field and fulfill a promise made during Spring Training to three Philadelphia Phillies players. During Spring Training, I visited several baseball training facilities that had players that were selected for the 33rd annual ballot for the prestigious LatinoMVP awards. Each player on the ballot for the 2022 awards were promised a specially designed shirt that would highlight them for being on the ballot of the oldest and most prestigious awards given to Latino baseball players.

This was the first time in the 33rd year history of the awards that we committed to giving every player on the ballot a prize just for being on the ballot. This was also the first time in the history of the awards that we had so many players. There was a total of thirty-nine players on this year’s ballot.

Due to several design, material, and printing issues it has taken a while to print the shirts, but finally the issues were resolved, and we now have them and decided to present the shirts in person. Being in a town that has both, American and National league teams help as all the teams with players on the ballot will be coming through New York. Yesterday was the Phillies turn. The players receiving the shirts were:

Ranger Suárez nominated for NL LatinoMVP Pitcher

José Alvarado nominated for NL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

Gregory Soto nominated for AL LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

The pictures speak a thousand words.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports