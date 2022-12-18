A reader who wants to read only sentences today – Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Un lector que quiere leer hoy sólo frases

“Let’s see how you do it”
said a dear reader,
“because here I want to see today
column of pure phrases”.
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mario Portuondo, from Mazatlán, is pleased today with phrases and nothing more:
These are from Leo Durocher:
“Baseball is like the Catholic church. Many attend and few understand.
“Show me a good loser and I’ll see you a jerk.”
“No one has won a championship without an all-star shortstop.”
“The good-people finish last.”
“God watches over drunkards and third basemen.”
-o-o-o-o-
Other authors:
“When you fall, don’t waste time or energy complaining… get up and walk”… Joseph McKadew.-
“Gymnastics kills bacteria. But, how to convince the bacteria to do gymnastics?”… La Pimpi.-
“I don’t know why they say I’m indecisive… Although the truth is, yes and no… Most likely, who knows!… Although perhaps… more, however”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-
“If the Devil is not married, why does he have horns?”… Pachomio.-
“Being famous is dramatic. If I greet a man, they say that I am his lover; if they see me with a woman they call me a lesbian; If I go out for a walk with the dog, they call me vicious; and if I go out alone, they assure me that I suffer from a venereal disease”… La Pimpi.-
“Girls with small breasts are more intelligent… But I prefer them gross, very gross”… Yatuny Lagüeles.-
“The promises of fame are a tremendous danger for young dreamers and incapable”… Diógenes Rivadavia.-
“Cool Papa Bell was running so fast, I threw him a fastball one time, he hit a tremendous line drive, it whizzed past my ear, and when I looked back, I saw him slide into second and the ball hit him right in the buttocks. “… Leroy (Satchel) Paige.-
“The skill of a manager is to achieve credit for the home runs that his players hit” … Casey Stangel.-
“No one can hide if he is drunk or if he has reached old age”… Trapichito-
“Whoever does not expect to win is already defeated”… Anonymous.-
“Baseball has lost its essence with the exaggerated use of state-of-the-art statistics. Players’ instincts are no longer taken into account to create situations”… Iván Rodríguez.-
“Baseball is a guessing game, nobody knows what will happen when the ball leaves the pitcher’s hand”… Johán Santana.-
“After my cousin Bacilia participated in the beauty contest, she has received countless offers… from plastic surgeons”… LA PIMPI.-
Thanks to life that she has given me so much, even a reader like you.
—————Español—————
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Un lector que quiere leer hoy sólo frases
-o-o-o-o-
“A ver cómo le haces”
dijo un querido lector,
“porque aquí quiero ver hoy
columna de puras frases”.
Mario Portuondo, de Mazatlán, es complacido hoy con frases y nada más:
Éstas son de Leo Durocher:
“El béisbol es como la iglesia católica. Muchos asisten y pocos entienden”.
“Muéstrame a un buen perdedor y te veré a un idiota”.
“Nadie ha ganado un campeonato sin un shortstop estelar”.
“Los buena-gente terminan últimos”.
“Dios cuida a los borrachos y a los tercera bases”.
-o-o-o-o-
Otros autores:
“Cuando caigas, no pierdas tiempo ni energías en lamentarte… levántate y anda”… Joseph McKadew.-
“La gimnasia mata a las bacterias. Pero, ¿cómo convencer a las bacterias de que hagan gimnasia?”… La Pimpi.-
“No sé por qué dicen que soy indecisa… Aunque la verdad, sí y no… Lo más seguro es que, ¡quién sabe!… Aunque tal vez… más, sin embargo”… Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-
“Si el Diablo no es casado, ¿por qué tiene cuernos?”… Pacomio.-
“Ser famosa es dramático. Si saludo a un hombre, dicen que soy su amante; si me ven con una mujer me tildan de lesbiana; si salgo pasear al perro, me llaman viciosa; y si salgo sola, aseguran que sufro de una enfermedad venérea”… La Pimpi.-
“Las muchachas de senos pequeños son más inteligentes… Pero yo las prefiero brutas, bien brutas”… Yatuny Lagüeles.-
“Las promesas de fama son tremendo peligro para los jóvenes soñadores e incapaces”… Diógenes Rivadavia.-
“Cool Papa Bell corría tán rápido, que una vez le lancé una recta, bateó tremenda línea, que pasó ruidosa cerca de mi oreja, y cuando miré hacia atrás, lo ví que él se deslizaba en segunda y la pelota le pegaba en las nalgas”… Leroy (Satchel) Paige.-
“La habilidad en un mánager es lograr méritos por los jonrones que conectan sus peloteros”… Casey Stangel.-
“Nadie puede ocultar si está borracho o si ya llegó a viejo”… Trapichito-
“Quien no espera ganar ya está vencido”… Anónimo.-
“El beisbol ha perdido su esencia con el uso exagerado de estadísticas de última generación. Ya no se toma en cuenta el instinto de los jugadores para crear situaciones”… Iván Rodríguez.-
“El beisbol es un juego de adivinanzas, nadie sabe lo que ocurrirá cuando la pelota sale de la mano del pitcher”… Johán Santana.-
“Después que mi prima Bacilia participó en el concurso de belleza ha recibido infinidad de ofertas… de cirujanos plásticos”… LA PIMPI.-
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
