Rendón Doesn’t Like Playing in the Major Leagues – A Rendón No Le Agrada Jugar en las Grandes Ligas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Ricardo Procuna, from Mexico City, asks: “Who do you think is the best prospect in training camp this year?”

Dear friend Chardo: The Orioles shortstop, Jackson Holliday… It will dawn and we will see!

Ángel Rosario R. from Ciudad Bolívar, asks: “If with runners on second and third bases and two outs, the batter is strikeout, but the ball escapes the catcher, the runners score and the batter reaches first base, Does the two runs count? Are they runs batted in?”

Dear friend Gelo: The runs are valid, there are no RBIs if it is a passed ball, if it is a wild pitch, they count as RBIs.

Ricardina Pérez S. from The Bronx, asks: How was Jackie Robinson’s debut with the Dodgers, on April 15, 1947, in the game that ended racial discrimination?

Dear fiend Rich: Without hitting, he was notable, because, even though he went 0 for 3, in the seventh inning, he reached base on an error and scored the winning run, beating the Braves, 5-3.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán comments: “I have read the nonsense that Anthony Rendón just said: ‘Baseball has never been a priority for me. It’s a job. A way to make a living.’ It’s a shame that this crazy baseball player has Mexican blood. Ah!, but when he signed the multimillion-dollar contract with the Angels, he didn’t say a word ($150 million for seven years). My question: if the owner of the team, Arte Moreno, wants to terminate the contract, could he do it legally?

Dear friend Beto: Only if he (Rendón) and his agents accept it… And as for the blood, don’t worry so much, because there are all types of blood and in all parts of the world.

Manuel Moreno, from Naiguatá, asks: “Three on bases, fly to the outfield, the third baseman scores on a run, but the other runners do not return to their bases in time so there is a triple play. Is the race valid?”

Dear friend EmeEme: Valid, because the triple play was not forced.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

A Rendón No Le Agrada Jugar En Grandes Ligas

