A Reset For Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres looking to rebound from recent struggles on the diamond - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Gleyber Torres was in the Yankees dugout at Citi Field Wednesday evening and observed what was going on the field from a railing. He occasionally interacted with other players including captain Aaron Judge.

But this is not what Torres envisioned at the end of June in the finale of a two-game Subway series with the Mets, another loss for the Yankees, 12-2 as they continued their swoon. Torres, the consistent hitter in the Yankees lineup last year, but according to manager Aaron Boone was in need of a reset.

Meaning of reset, of course a few days out of the lineup and used primarily as a pinch hitter. This was not envisioned for a 27-year-old infielder, and former LatinoMVP award recipient, that should be in the prime of his career. Then again, Torres has been one of the Yankees in a lineup that went from an explosive offense that has imploded in a matter of weeks.

He made a sixth inning error in the infield Tuesday night, though not impacting the Yankees 9-7 loss to the Mets. Leading the league with costly mistakes at second base (12) have become an issue. Boone, though, expressed concern about Torres’ failure to run out a grounder in the eighth inning which added to more concern.

Is Torres ailing with a lingering injury or in that mental slump? Pressure of not producing with the at-bats will tend to lead to errors on the field as many in baseball will say. Errors are a part of the game and common, but not with the consistency that has plagued Torres this first half of the Yankees season.

So it was time for Boone to put Torres on that reset and that commenced Wednesday evening, a decision made that was tough for Boone but with leverage, as the Yankees acquired infielder J.D. Davis in a trade with the Athletics, basically a move to shore up their bench with a decent glove and ability to hit left-handed pitching with success.

Though, a decision that Boone had to sleep on after the Yankees loss Tuesday evening, as their swoon continued in the month of June.

“It’s been a grind, It’s been a struggle,” Boone commented about Torres errors and lack of production at the plate. “I think he’s feeling that a little bit. I think it’s hopefully something that will serve him well, mentally and physically, to just take an exhale and work to get him rolling.”

Rolling, though, has not been Torres and a contrast from last season. There were less errors and a tendency of not chasing bad pitches in 2023, a season of disaster for the Yankees but not for Torres who hit .273, and had 90 runs, 28 doubles, and 25 home runs. The club leader in average and extra base hits.

Easy to understand the decision from Boone to sit down a regular in the lineup, and Torres explained he did not run hard on the ground ball because his groin felt tight. He said “ just shut it down.”

However with the Yankees needing every bit of offense, exception of production and getting on base from Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, it was imperative for Boone to make a change. Torres won’t lose his role with a hefty contract and ability to bounce back.

But swinging at first pitches, stopping a potential rally, and the errors put an accent mark on sitting down for a few games. Boone and Torres had a sit down meeting in his office after the game Tuesday night.

“I actually went to bed last night, (Tuesday) with him in the lineup, slept on it and kind of toiled over it a little bit this morning,” Boone said prior to the Yankees Wednesday night loss. “I just felt like this is a good time to get a little reset. Hopefully, it’s something that serves him well and propels him. “

And in Torres’ walk year of a contract, sitting down does not work in his favor. He is always a subject of trade talk, no secret also that GM Brian Cashman is expected to be active prior to the trade deadline of late July.

Torres has always been a subject of that trade talk since his arrival in July of 2016, a top prospect acquired from the Cubs for pitcher Aroldis Chapman, He arrived with his reputation of a good bat and range in the infield, also moving to shortstop from his natural position at second base.

Now, though, Torres will have that time to reset with eventual hope he will rebound. He has proved to be a vital cog in the lineup with the production last year and 39 home runs in a breakout year of 2019.

“I think it’s bad,” Torres said Tuesday night. “I have to figure it out, get better. I’m working really hard.”

Rich Mancuso is senior writer and contributor to Latinosports.com – X (Formerly Twitter) @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports