A Spring Training Day with the Yankees and Braves

A Day at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, with the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, facing off in a Spring Training exhibition game - Image Credit: Latino Sports

NORTH PORT, FLORIDA — You never know who and what you’ll see at a Spring Training exhibition game, especially with MLB’s Opening Day right around the corner — arriving a week from today — Thursday, March 28th. Fans of both teams in an absolute frenzy. Players working, and adjusting through their individual routine, while progressing towards a 162-game regular season. Coaches and managers in each other’s ears, collaborating on what’s best for ‘player X’ in ‘situation Y.’ And much, much more…

2023 National League LatinoMVP finalist Ronald Acuña Jr., having some fun this morning prior to the Braves facing Yankees in a Spring Training exhibition game at CoolToday Park in North Port, FL ⚾️🇻🇪🔥 pic.twitter.com/OMdESvgrpb — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) March 21, 2024

To begin on the Spring Training day, the New York Yankees traveled to North Port, Florida, early this morning, for a 1:05 pm ET exhibition matchup, against the Atlanta Braves, at CoolToday Park.

Now, knowing me, I got to the ballpark early in hopes of not missing a beat, covering what I can when I can.

First on the list, was catching the Dominican superstar himself, Juan Soto, to reveal to him the special news of being named a finalist for the 2023 National League LatinoMVP award — the oldest and most prestigious award given to Latin baseball players, beginning in 1990 — voted on each year by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA).

Though, Soto, 25, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, already knows a ton about the award, along with the history behind it, as he was named the 2021 National League LatinoMVP award recipient — it’s always an honor and exciting opportunity to go back and forth with a player on the significance of the LatinoMVP, an award deemed the ‘Latin Grammy of Baseball.’

But, unfortunately, Soto was not available for Thursday’s exhibition game — a common situation in Spring Training, due to players receiving off days, and others working out individually off-site throughout their ramp-up period. So, what to do? What to do?

In the blink of a moment, I saw from the side of my left eye, a five-foot-eleven Jonathan Loáisiga, appearing out of left field, just finishing his pre-game routine, and heading towards the third-base side, to sign autographs as well as snap photos with young fans.

Jonathan Loáisiga, 2021 American League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award winner, spends time with Yankees fans – signing autographs, hats and much more before Yankees-Braves this afternoon ⚾️#LatinoSports #MLB #Yankees #LatinoMVP pic.twitter.com/Tdw4ufB74Y — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) March 21, 2024

Once the Managua, Nicaragua native, was finished with fans, I approached Loáisiga to remind him that he had won the 2021 American League LatinoMVP Relief/Closer award. He immediately remembered and smiled.

I followed up by revealing that his newly acquired Yankee teammate Soto, was named a LatinoMVP finalist on the official ballot for this year’s awards. He smiled once again, and when asked about Soto potentially being named the winner, Loáisiga stated: “That would be great.”

He then added: “I hope… and with the hand of god, he will win it.”

Regarding Soto getting comfortable as a Yankee, Loáisiga said: “He’s the kind of player who adjusts pretty quick. So, that’s all it takes. It’s going to feel like home, and he’s going to have a great year.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports