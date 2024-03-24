A Tour of LECOM Park – The Spring Training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates

An empty LECOM Park, early Sunday morning, prior to the Yankees-Pirates Spring Training exhibition game - Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRADENTON, FLORIDA — Sunday, March 24th, marked my first-ever visit to LECOM Park, the Spring Training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. And let me tell you, it won’t be my last. The scenery throughout the facility includes breathtaking views, and a ton to do for all ages — grab a photo with Parrot, the Pirates mascot? Sure, why not? Having the chance to meet former Pirate players through in-person autograph signings? You bet. Oh, and don’t forget, the action out on the diamond with thousands lining up on Sunday to witness the Yankees and Pirates face-off in a Spring Training exhibition game.

So, without further ado, presented to you by Latino Sports, here is an exclusive tour of LECOM Park. Enjoy!

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports