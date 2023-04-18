A Wild Night in Hollywood as Mets Up-End Dodgers

Daniel Vogelbach and Pete Alonso - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Mets have traveled across the country to Oakland and now to LA. In three days, they head back north to San Francisco before heading home 3000 miles east. Sounds exhausting. But after watching how the Dodgers have been playing so far in the first two and a half weeks and seeing how the Mets beat up on the 3-13 Oakland A’s this weekend, you would think the Mets could take a flight to Australia for some “Shrimp on the Bar B” then fly back and still beat the Dodgers. But then again, anyone in this game can beat anyone on any given day. So they say.

On Monday evening, the Mets sent out lefty David Peterson, a predominately low-velocity fastball, slider, and change-up pitcher. However, the Dodgers have been looking bad on everything lately, so the advantage goes to the Mets with Peterson on the hill.

The Dodgers starter, Dustin May with his long arms, needed to release the ball in front to be more consistent. He is almost unhittable if he has his timing and rhythm going for him. But that was not going to happen tonight.

A first-inning HR by Freddie Freeman didn’t last long when the Mets’ big DH, Daniel Vogelbach, hit an opposite-field rocket into the left field pavilion off a Dustin May 91mph cutter that didn’t cut to give the Mets a 2-1 lead. And so it went. The Dodgers scored two in the next inning, and the Mets added three in the fourth, all on singles and a hit batsman. Then Freeman hit another home run with a runner on in the next inning, making it 5-5 after five innings of play.

Back and forth it went. Max Muncy put the Dodgers ahead in the sixth with a 433-foot shot into the center field pavilion. But that didn’t last long, as the Mets roared back in the seventh inning to retake the lead at 8-6.

Home runs, base hits, a double that got stuck in the right field wall, and a balk with the bases loaded. Great catches in the outfield. Fans doing the wave in two directions at the same time in the ninth inning. This game had everything.

A good game for the Mets as they showed the Dodgers and others that they will be a team that will be hard to beat this year. They never quit.

