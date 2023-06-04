A Yankees-Dodgers Series To Remember

Domingo Germán sets the tone with 6.2 innings of one-run ball - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Today will be a big test for rookie Bobby Miller as he faces this powerful Yankee lineup in today’s rubber match of what has all the drama of a series fans will remember for years. The Yankees are 7-3 in rubber matches this season. It is too early for a win or loss to affect the outcome of a division championship or pennant in any three-game series in June, yet it has the atmosphere of a World Series here in Hollywood.

The Dodgers will get to see the actual makeup of Miller, their top pitching prospect, under the pressure of a grand stage and an expected loud crowd of 53,000 fans who are not all cheering for the Dodgers. He could give his club a better understanding of how this beaten-up starting rotation will look going forward this season.

We can all see that he passed the test as he tossed six scoreless innings allowing only one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts. Miller has pitched three games in the big leagues, and everyone has been a quality start. The only problem for the Dodgers was that Yankee starter Domingo Germán, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican, matched Miller with a line of 6.2 innings, four hits, one run earned, one walk, one home run, and six strikeouts.

It all fell apart for the Dodgers in the top of the seventh inning when reliever Brusdar Graterol gave up a one-out single to Jake Bauers and then made an ill-advised throw on a checked-swing dribbler by Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the third-base side, putting runners on second and third with only one out in a 0-0 game. The Yankees would then push the go-ahead run across the plate on a soft infield out.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, J.D. Martinez hit a two-out homer to tie the score, only to see the Yankees take the lead on a walk by Anthony Rizzo and a line drive double by Giancarlo Stanton to put runners on second and third. Once again, the Yankees would score the go-ahead run on a soft ground ball out to take a 2-1 lead. Finally, they would put the game away in the top of the ninth on a two-run homer by Anthony Volpe, giving them a 4-1 lead and the three-game series two games to one.

Both clubs treated fans to a great series and a possible preview of what could be in October.

