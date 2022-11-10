AARON JUDGE & PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT WIN THE 2022 HANK AARON AWARDS

Photo: Latino Sports/ Daniel Budasoff

Judge’s Record-Setting Season Cements Honor in the American League

Goldschmidt Wins Award for Second Time in His Career

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals have been named the 2022 recipients of the Hank Aaron Awards in the American League and National League, Major League Baseball announced today. The winners were announced exclusively on MLB Network during a live show presentation featuring Judge, Goldschmidt, Mrs. Billye Aaron and Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

The Hank Aaron Awards recognize the most outstanding offensive performers in each League. Each Club nominates players to be considered for the Hank Aaron Award. A panel of MLB.com writers determined eight finalists for each league from the list of Club nominees. A fan vote is added to the votes of a special panel of Hall of Fame players to determine the winners of the award, which is officially sanctioned by Major League Baseball. The panel includes Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, Pedro Martínez, John Smoltz, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

All eyes were on Aaron Judge during his historic 2022 season. His offensive domination of the American League didn’t stop at surpassing Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record when he hit his 62nd in Arlington, TX in the last week of the season. Judge was in the hunt for the Triple Crown up until the last day of the season, leading the Majors in homers (62), runs (133), RBIs (131), slugging percentage, on-base percentage, OPS+ (211) and total bases (391). Judge led MLB in homers by 16, the largest gap since Jimmie Foxx in 1932 (17).

Paul Goldschmidt had a career 2022 season, leading the National League in slugging (.578), OPS (.404), ranking third in batting average (.317), second in RBIs (115) and finishing the season with 35 home runs. The Texas-raised Goldschmidt was voted the starting first baseman of the 2022 National League All-Star team in July, his seventh All-Star selection. This marks the second time Goldschmidt has won the Hank Aaron Award in his career, having last earned the honor in 2013 when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both recipients are among the finalists for the BBWAA’s 2022 Most Valuable Player Awards in their respective leagues.

Past winners of the Aaron Awards include Vladmir Guerrero Jr. and Bryce Harper (2021); José Abreu and Freddie Freeman (2020); Mike Trout and Christian Yelich (2019); J.D. Martinez and Christian Yelich (2018); Jose Altuve and Giancarlo Stanton (2017); Kris Bryant and David Ortiz (2016); Josh Donaldson and Bryce Harper (2015); Giancarlo Stanton and Mike Trout (2014); Miguel Cabrera and Paul Goldschmidt (2013); Miguel Cabrera and Buster Posey (2012); José Bautista and Matt Kemp (2011); José Bautista and Joey Votto (2010); Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols (2009); Aramis Ramirez and Kevin Youkilis (2008); Alex Rodriguez and Prince Fielder (2007); Derek Jeter and Ryan Howard (2006); David Ortiz and Andruw Jones (2005); Manny Ramirez and Barry Bonds (2004); Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols (2003); Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds (2001-02); Carlos Delgado and Todd Helton (2000); and Manny Ramirez and Sammy Sosa (1999).