Aaron Judge Yankee 100% – Aaron Judge Yankee 100%

“Drugs are no longer the greatest enemy of childhood and youth, anti-social networks are. Whoa, parents. San Diego Padres and everyone else in this world!”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: We’re flying toward $50 million-per-season salaries in the Major Leagues. Already Justin Verlánder and Max Scherzer, will charge this year, 43 million 300 thousand. How much did the best hitter in history, Pete Rose, earn in his season.

The Answer: It happened in 1986, when he was manager-player of the Reds. He was paid a million.

The Astros beat the Phillies to the World Series in six games last year. And in Houston they still remember and still celebrate. But in the rest of the baseball world, the most celebrated, the most remembered, is the name Aaron and the last name Judge.

It was the biggest news in the Major Leagues, since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, when it was learned that he had been an adopted child because his parents were going to throw him out; until the end, when he signed with his team, the Yankees, for nine seasons, for $360 million, $40 million a year, equal to $40 million less and one year less than the Giants’ offer.

He was expected to sign with the San Francisco team, not only because he was born and raised on the side of that city, in Linden, but also because of that $40 million more. But the strength of the Yankees’ prestige was greater.

Judge, a worthy athlete, with an exquisite home education and finesse in every way, usually behaves on the field with notable decency and respect for the public, for the opposing players and for those of the team itself, even when he is gifted in pitching skills.

In his seven seasons as a bigleague, he has dethroned the most lofty of the rancid Yankee lineage.

With 33 homers, he surpassed Babe Ruth’s single-season record at home, which was 32. Joe DiMaggio, who with 29, held the record for the most home runs in the rookie year, was separated with 52. Roger Maris and his record of 61 home runs in a season, he erased with 62. And he became the first Yankees right-handed hitter to drive in 100 runs, score 100 runs and receive 100 walks in the same season. He tied Reggie Jackson with four home runs in his first seven postseason games at Yankee Stadium. With 33 home runs, he tied Maris for most home runs before the All-Star break. He became the fastest to hit 60 home runs in a season, 147 games.

He has set six records for both leagues in batting. He has turned only 30 years old.

————–Español—————-

Aaron Judge Yankee 100%

“Ya no son las drogas el mayor enemigo de la niñez y de la juventud, lo son las redes anti-sociales. ¡Oooooojo, padres. Padres de San Diego y todos los demás de este mundo!”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Volamos hacia los sueldos de 50 millones de dólares por temporada en Grandes Ligas. Ya Justin Verlánder y Max Scherzer, cobrarán este año, 43 millones 300 mil. ¿Cuánto cobró en su temporada de más dinero el mejor chocador en la historia, Pete Rose.

La Respuesta: Ocurrió en 1986, cuando fue mánager-jugador de los Rojos. Le pagaron un millón.

Los Astros les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Phillies en seis juegos el año pasado. Y en Houston aún lo recuerdan y aún lo celebran. Pero en el resto del mundo del beisbol, lo más celebrado, lo más recordado, son el nombre de Aaron y el apellido Judge.

Fue la mayor noticia en Grandes Ligas, desde el comienzo de la campaña 2022, cuando se supo que había sido un niño adoptado porque sus padres lo iban a botar; hasta el final, cuando firmó con su equipo, los Yankees, para nueve temporadas, por 360 millones de dólares, 40 millones por año, igual a 40 millones menos y un año menos, que la oferta de los Gigantes.

Se esperaba que firmara con el equipo de San Francisco, no sólo porque él nació y se crió a un lado de esa ciudad, en Linden, sino también por esos 40 millones más. Pero fue mayor la fuerza del prestigio de los Yankees.

Judge, un digno deportista, con exquisita educación de su casa y fineza en todo sentido, suele comportarse en el terreno con notable decencia y respeto al público, a los peloteros contrarios y a los del propio equipo, aún cuando es un superdotado en habilidades para el beisbol.

En sus siete temporadas de bigleaguer, ha destronado a los más encopetados del rancio abolengo Yankee.

Con 33 jonrones superó el record de Babe Ruth de una temporada en la casa, que era de 32. A Joe DiMaggio, quien con 29, poseía la marca de más jonrones en el año de novato, lo apartó con 52. A Roger Maris y su record de 61 jonrones en una campaña, lo borró con 62. Y se convirtió en el primer bateador derecho de los Yankees, que en una misma temporada impulsa 100 carreras, anota 100 carreras y recibe 100 base por bolas. Empató a Reggie Jackson con cuatro jonrones en sus primeros siete juegos de postemporada en Yankee Stadium. Con 33 jonrones, empató a Maris, para más jonrones antes del Juego de Estrellas. Se hizo el más rápido en llegar a 60 jonrones en una temporada, 147 juegos.

Ha impuesto seis record de ambas Ligas en bateo. Ha cumplido sólo 30 años.

