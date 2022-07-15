Aaron with the record of 25 All-Star Games – Aaron con el record de 25 Juegos de Estrellas

“Nothing unites people more than a common need”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** Hank Aaron has been surpassed by the record of 755 home runs, but not the record of having participated in 25 All-Star Games… ** Following him are Willie Mays and Stan Musial, both with 24… ** Incidentally, Musial holds, the record for home runs in All-Star Games, with six… ** The first All-Star Game of the current sequence was in 1933, at Comiskey Park, Chicago, thanks to the initiative of the journalist Arch Ward… ** But, 164 years ago, because it happened in 1858, when this competition was held for the first time in history… ** It was at the Fashion Race Course, on Long Island, New York, where the selected ones from Brooklyn and Manhattan faced each other. 1,517 spectators paid 50 cents each to go see the show, the result of which has been lost in time…

** There was no more talk of the All-Star Game until 56 years later, in 1914, when F.L. Lane proposed to face the best players of the two Major Leagues on exhibition… ** The team owners argued that it was impossible because of how much the players were paid… ** That year ’14, the best paid were Christy Mathewson, of the New York Giants, $5,800 for the season, and Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers, $6,500… ** Lane had called his project “the dream game.” But it was no more than that, a dream. The story of that failed attempt appeared published the following year, 1915, in “Baseball Magazine”…

** Coincidentally, when the first All-Star Game of the current sequence was held, in 1933, it was the year when the first Mexican arrived in the Major Leagues, the outfielder from Huatabampo, Sonora, Baldomero (Melo) Almada… **In those days nobody, not even the animator of the idea, Mr. Ward, thought that The All-Star Game would be a successful show in July of every year… ** What that journalist had proposed to Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis, to his bosses in the “ Chicago Tribune”, and the owners of the 16 teams of the time, was…: “A unique game, which we can call The Game of the Century, to celebrate the hundred years of the founding of Chicago, and as part of the Exposition of the World Fair”, which took place in the city that year ’33 on the occasion of the centenary…** This year’s will be the 92nd All-Star Game…

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Aaron con el record de 25 Juegos de Estrellas

“Nada une más a la gente que una necesidad común”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** A Hank Aaron le han superado el record de 755 jonrones, pero no el de haber participado en 25 Juegos de Estrellas… ** Quienes lo siguen son, Willie Mays y Stán Musial, ambos con 24… ** Por cierto, Musial posee, de paso, el record de jonrones en Juegos de Estrellas, con seis… ** El primer Juego de Estrellas de la actual secuencia, fue el de 1933, en el Comiskey Park, de Chicago, gracias a iniciativa del periodista Arch Ward… ** Pero, hace 164 años, porque ocurrió en 1858, cuando se montó esta competencia por primera vez en la historia… ** Fue en el Fashion Race Course, de Long Island, Nueva York, donde se enfrentaron los seleccionados de Brooklyn y de Manhattan. Mil 517 espectadores pagaron 50 centavos cada uno por pasar a ver el espectáculo, cuyo resultado se ha perdido en el tiempo…

** No se habló más del Juego de Estrellas hasta 56 años después, en 1914, cuando F.L. Lane, propuso enfrentar en exhibición a los mejores peloteros de las dos Ligas Grandes… ** Los propietarios de equipos argumentaron que era imposible por lo mucho que cobraban los peloteros… ** Ese año ´14, los mejor pagados eran Christy Mathewson, de los Gigantes de Nueva York, cinco mil 800 dólares por la temporada, y Ty Cobb, de los Tigres de Detroit, seis mil 500 dólares… ** Lane había llamado su proyecto “the dream game”. Pero no pasó de ser eso, un sueño. La historia de ese intento fracasado apareció publicada al año siguiente, 1915, en “Baseball Magazine”…

** Coincidencialmente, cuando se celebró el primer Juego de Estrellas de la actual secuencia, en 1933, fue el año cuando llegó a Grandes Ligas el primer mexicano, el outfielder de Huatabampo, Sonora, Baldomero (Melo) Almada… **Por aquellos días nadie, ni el mismo animador de la idea, míster Ward, pensó que El Juego de Estrellas sería un espectáculo exitoso en julio de todos los años… ** Lo que había propuesto ese periodista al comisionado Kenesaw Mountain Landis, a sus jefes en el “Chicago Tribune”, y a los propietarios de los 16 equipos de la época, fue…: “Un juego único, al cual podemos llamar El Juego del Siglo, para celebrar los cien años de la fundación de Chicago, y como parte de la Exposición o Feria Mundial”, que funcionó en la ciudad ese año ´33 con motivo del centenario…** El de este año será el Juego de Estrellas número 92…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

