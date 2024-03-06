Left Baseball Due To Total Disappointment – Abandonó El Beisbol Por Total Desencanto

“If you are mugged and robbed on the street, that thief chose you.

But when a ruler steals from you, you chose that thief”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Remember to send your full name and

town or city where you write from.

Valencia’s Ricardo Villamizar asks: “When was the last time the Detroit Tigers won a World Series?”

Dear friend Chardo: It will be 40 years in October. It was when in 1984, Puerto Rican Willie Hernández, who had won the Cy Young, also obtained the Most Valuable title of that Series, with two games saved and an ERA of 1.69.

They dispatched the Padres in five Games. And Jack (The Cat) Morris won twice.

Theo Richardino, from the Bronx, tells why he stopped buying two Mets season tickets, which he acquired for 23 years:

“I was an enthusiastic Mets fan and admirer of other teams’ star players, a permanent customer of two seats per season, for more than two decades.

But the changes have been many and horrible.

I could write a book about my disappointment, but since there is not enough space, I am going with a short list:

The designated hitter in the American League was ridiculous, and when the National also imposed it, they killed the show. The gift runner in extra innings is a violation of the Rules.

The clock on pitchers is tremendous stupidity. As is the limit on pitchers’ throws to the bases. Beards, horrible, are a garbage dump, with beer, food and sweat. The long hair, an insult to good taste, and the braided hair typical of flirtatious girls, a hard blow to masculinity and the spectacle.

The insulting and brutal twerking of all clumsiness. The general attitude of the players, the indiscipline, is out of place.

Poor millionaires, disguised as crazy girls!

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Did Al Capone play baseball?”

Dear friend Rubo: No. He didn’t even like it! But his son did, so he used to take him to Cubs or White Sox games.

Carlos González, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Where is the first baseman named George Scott, and what is he doing?”

Dear friend Chalo: He died on July 28, 2013, at age 69, he is buried in Greenville, Mississippi.

Diomar Jaimes N. de Rubio, asks: “Why are only six Latin Americans voting for the Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Domo: And we are doing well, because since 1981, when I started voting, I was alone for more than 20 years.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.





