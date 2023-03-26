Abella Boxing Promotions returns Saturday April 1 – Bergen County Fight Night 3

Bergen County Fight Night 3, Saturday Night April 1 at The Terrace at Biagio in Paramus, NJ - Image Credit: Abella Boxing Promotions

PARAMUS, NJ– Bergen County Fight Night 3, presented by Abella Boxing Promotions, takes place this coming Saturday night April 1 at the Terrace at Biagio in Paramus, New Jersey – PPV Available – $24.99 on Bergen Audio Visual.

Three six-round bouts and three four-rounders are set to headline a sensational night of boxing. In the main event, Nicky “The Bull” Vitone (9-1-1, 7 KO), of Pine Brook, NJ, will take on Jersey City’s Jordan Rosario (4-10-0). Rosario, 32, born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, handed Vitone his first career loss in July of 2021.

“I just feel like I’m going back to take what’s mine from the beginning,” Vitone said, leading up to ‘The Rematch,’ in Bergen County Fight Night 3.

“Everything happens for a reason. Everyday, that fight is in the back of my head, so I’m excited to be in New Jersey again in front of my friends and family. It’s gonna be one of the best fights of the night, I can guarantee you that.”

“He’s a pretty good opponent so I’m ready for this,” Rosario said on Vitone. “The first time ain’t gonna be like the second time. They say ‘the second time is the charm.’”

Despite the hype for Vitone-Rosario, to highlight the remainder of the six-fight card, you have an abundance of spectacular Latinos on the rise, building their careers to the top of the boxing pedestal. Provided below are descriptions on each bout.

Mike “The Champ” Lee (9-2-0, 7 KO) VS. Antonio Sanchez (7-16-3) in Welterweight Bout – Six Rounds

Mike “The Champ” Lee will be making his second appearance on an Abella Boxing fight card. The 27-year-old, of Puerto Rican family heritage, displayed his winning mantra last July in Bergen County Fight Night 2, and is looking ahead to this Saturday.

“It feels good to be back home in front of my people,” the native of Jersey City, New Jersey, said.

Lee followed by going into depth on his Puerto Rican family roots: “It’s motivating to know that there’s a lot of greats that come from Puerto Rico. It’s definitely a motivation and determination factor for me to do my best and be the best.”

He added: “I overcome whatever’s thrown at me. It builds character and knowledge. I like adversity. I’m used to making adjustments; it’s just part of the game. The goal is to learn something from each fight.”

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado (5-0-0, 1 KO) VS. Usiel Hernandez (2-1-0) in Super Featherweight Bout – Six Rounds

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado, 26, fighting out of Ridgewood, Queens, NY, has become a lethal prospect for boxing fans to zone in on. Standing at 5’9, Cuadrado, who is of Puerto Rican and Filipino descent, explained how representing his background, and putting on for his people is essential. It’s an aspect that’s needed in the sport of boxing.

“I wanna make sure I do them justice because there’s not many Latino and Filipino boxing representation out there that’s doing good right now,” Cuadrado noted. “So, I wanna be a good rising star, and prospect that they can look forward to seeing more great news about.”

Similar to Lee, Bergen County Fight Night 3 marks Cuadrado’s second appearance with Abella Boxing Promotions.

“It’s just a great energy between the promoter, and staff members,” Cuadrado said. “The environment, and being close to home, so my hometown supporters can always show up and show love at the events.”

Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3-0, 2 KO) VS. Vinnie Denierio (3-7-0) in Lightweight Bout – Four Rounds

Christian “Veneno” Otero, of Harlem, New York, plans to put his name back on the boxing map this Saturday April 1 in Paramus, New Jersey. The 28-year-old, who began 4-0 in his pro-career, comes off a stretch of three consecutive losses, but views Bergen County Fight Night 3 as his time to turn the tides and make things right.

“You’re always gonna have a storm that you’re gonna have to run through,” Veneno explained. “But it’s all about the adjustments you make at the end. And when that smoke clears and you’re still there. People are gonna have to take it like they want to, whether they’re surprised or knew I was gonna make it.”

Veneno is destined to make it as he described his Puerto Rican and Cuban roots, “the best of both worlds, because I got that genuine and passionate fighting spirit ingrained in my blood.”

“I appreciate what Abella Boxing has provided for me. I want to show the new faces or whoever hasn’t seen me yet in person, my ethics and what I’m capable of, and also, live my dream – to be able to fight in front of my people, and my loved ones. My people have seen me at the bottom and now, I’m trying to make my way to the top.”

Kevin “Hurricane” Hernandez (0-0-1) VS. George Gethers (0-3-0) in Welterweight Bout – Four Rounds

Kevin “Hurricane” Hernandez, a student at Columbia University in New York City, studying Computer Science and Mathematics, returns to the ring after nearly six-years out of boxing.

“It’s a weird, roundabout way of being a boxer and going to Columbia University,” Hernandez, of Bergenfield, NJ, said. “The discipline and everything growing up with boxing, definitely helped me get into Columbia.”

The 29-year-old removed himself from the sport due to a torn right-labrum as well as his sole focus on education, work, and family obligations. Now, he is more than ready to take back what’s his.

Hernandez, of Colombian descent from his mother, considers himself a student of the game, consistently picking up skills from watching the bouts of Latino Legends in the ring. He revealed his two favorite fighters are Mexican great Julio César Chávez Sr., and Roberto Durán, the Panamanian icon.

“I love how his pressure style has influenced me a lot. I love watching his fights,” Hernandez said about Chávez Sr.

“I like the way he fought on the inside,” he said about Durán. “People don’t realize how incredibly skillful he was on the inside and all the tricks that he knew.”

Dane Guerrero (Pro-Debut) VS. Andre Hinmon (0-2-0) in Super Middleweight Bout – Four Rounds

Set to make his pro-debut, fighting out of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, the 35-year-old, Dane Guerrero, of Ecuadorian heritage. Guerrero is the owner of Combat Fitness Club located in Ridgefield Park, NJ. At the gym, he provides training courses of one-on-one work to the community that revolves around boxing, cardio, and overall fitness.

Though he is going on a late-start, Guerrero believes Bergen County Fight Night 3 is the perfect event for him to showcase his skills and prove to the youth, you can do anything your heart desires.

“At 35, I want to let these kids know that it’s never too late,” Guerrero said. “They can do whatever they want as long as they stay focused, disciplined, and dedicated to what they want to do and that goes for anything in life, not just boxing.”

“It’s amazing,” Guerrero said about Abella Boxing Promotions. “It’s a great thing because it’s an outlet that was needed for local fighters and they’re really gonna take off with what they’re doing.”

Bergen County Fight Night 3 will mark Abella Boxing Promotions third fight show in the last 12 months. From the jump, promoter Scott Abella’s focus and intention was to provide an outlet for boxing talent across the Tri-State area by hosting local fight shows within his home state of New Jersey.

And, it’s an understatement to say that he’s delivered on that goal.

“We debuted last April at The Terrace and we’re happy to be back at where it all started,” Abella said. “Shows like this are the backbone of the sport. I want to give people in this county, and in this town, a great event, and an exciting night to go out and enjoy themselves.”

He added, “We have tremendous boxing talent across the New Jersey and New York area that deserve an event to showcase their skills in the ring and this is it… Saturday April 1st, Bergen County Fight Night 3.”

The countdown is on for Bergen County Fight Night 3 – Tickets are completely sold out as fight fans across the east coast await Saturday night April 1.

The broadcast team includes ABC 7 Sports and Eye Witness News anchor Anthony Johnson, senior boxing columnist Rich Mancuso and pro-fighter John “Bodyshot” Leonardo (9-1-1, 4 KO), of Manalapan, New Jersey, with special guest appearances to be determined.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

