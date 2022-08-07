Activities on a Cloudy-Rainy Sunday at Citi Field, Then Sun & Mets Victory

Flushing, Queens: Walking from the Citi Field parking lot to the media entrance this afternoon, I saw the darkened clouds nearby and wondered when the rain was going to fall. Though the forecast called for 40% possible rain showers, those clouds looked more like a 70% chance.

When there is any possibility of rain the grounds crew always prepares for the worst and brings out the tarp to cover the infield which means that there is no field batting practice. This automatically reduces the media from having field access to the players. In addition, a Sunday game coming off a Saturday day – night doubleheader produces a very quiet Clubhouse with few players coming out. That was the case today with only a few players sitting by their lockers.

Days like this are frustrating for most reporters and photographers because with very little access to players there is little one can do. So, to give my readers an insight here is what I did. I attended the managers press conference with Buck Showalter and as expected the room was packed as this is the closest one can get to a possible story. I enjoy Buck’s press conferences because this veteran manager makes his press conferences enjoyable as he makes the room relaxing with his informative and sometimes funny responses. There were many questions as would be expected as the lighting and rain was pouring onto the field outside.

With the team playing so well and coming off beating the second place Braves in Saturday’s doubleheader, I asked Manager Showalter, “How does he maintain the intensity of the team?” Buck stated that the team itself maintains the intensity by the way that they play and communicate with themselves every day on and off the field.

After the press conference I went up to the cafeteria and on the way there stopped by to see the torrential rain that covered the entire stadium in a grey curtain of water difficult to see the outfield. Once inside and exploring things to do during this rain delay, I was introduced to Harold Garcia, head tech for the Mets. I have been wanting to meet Harold since I was told about him from a colleague, Hector Algarroba. Harold is a Boricua who has been working for the NY Mets for 32 years in the video media department that looks more like CIA intelligence war room. Harold gave me a quick introduction to his work. I was impressed and told Harold that I wanted to come back and spend more time to interview him and understand his complex work. He was delighted and that’s for a future article.

When the rain stopped the game was delayed for thirty minutes. The game eventually started at 4:30pm. The baseball Gods moved the clouds to let the sunshine cover the stadium for a beautiful baseball day. An appropriate way to welcome back, Jacob deGrom returning to the mound after one year. He retired 17 Braves and struck out 12 batters in route to his Mets victory. Díaz came in the ninth and struck out the side to seal the Mets 5-2 win and taking four of the five games against the second place Braves.

