Acuña Jr. On Pace For Historic Season: 40-40 Club?

FLUSHING, NY — Monday afternoon was just another casual day at Citi Field for the Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., who torched the Mets by launching a baseball into orbit – the triple deck in left center field at a distance of approximately 448 feet with an exit velocity of 114.5 MPH.

A home run in all 30 MLB ballparks and no doubt about it, an instant spark to Atlanta’s 9-8 victory over New York in game one of Monday’s doubleheader. Also, his second inning blast marked Acuña Jr.’s 25th career 440+ ft home run (including playoffs).

“He’s had that power since he broke out on the scene,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s always had that power.”

The question has now become, what can the 25-year-old, a native of La Guaria, Venezuela, not do?

Acuña Jr. is currently on pace to join the 40-40 Club this season – 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases, which would land him in the pantheon of baseball royalty. Only four players have achieved the feat in MLB history – José Canseco, Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds.

“The talent level is ridiculous,” said Charlie Morton, who has been a teammate of Acuña Jr.’s since 2021. “I mean, just the way he swings the bat, the way he throws the ball, the way he runs — it’s off the charts.”

“When he’s swinging it, it’s scary. Because as a pitcher, he comes out and from Pitch 1, he’s getting after it.”

You may be wondering, where does Acuña Jr. currently stand in projections for joining one of the most coveted clubs in sports history?

The recipient of the 2019 National League LatinoMVP Rookie Award, and a finalist for the 2022 NL LatinoMVP, is currently slashing .363/.450/.584 with five HR, 15 RBI and 13 stolen bases this season in 29 games played.

Obviously, there is a long way to go, but his number one concern is remaining healthy and avoiding injuries as the Braves have cautiously monitored Acuña Jr.’s previous recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, which occurred in July of 2021.

The three-time All-Star missed 80 games in 2021, and 43 in 2022. Last season stood similar to a load management scenario since Atlanta knows how valuable their lead off hitter and two-time Silver Slugger award winner is to the franchise.

And not just to the Braves, but to all of baseball. He can impact a game with one swing of the bat, one dash around the bases and/or one throw from right field. Not to mention, the passion and grit that comes with Acuña Jr. makes him a spectacle to watch each and every inning.

“He is in the top-10 in all of baseball and is definitely one of the most fun players to watch on a daily basis,” a longtime scout said about Acuña Jr. “Hopefully he stays healthy.”

Like we all say, ‘the season is not a sprint, but a marathon.’ Players remaining healthy for a full 162-game season is a challenge, especially nowadays since the landscape and perspective on injuries has changed.

Though, the chance of unfortunate bad luck and the unpreventable is always there…

To start off the nightcap of the doubleheader, Acuña Jr. led off the game against Mets starter Tylor Megill and was hit by a 93.4 MPH fastball on the side of his left shoulder.

He was removed from the game following the HBP. The Braves later announced he was diagnosed with a left-shoulder contusion.

“X-rays here at the ballpark were negative,” Snitker said on the injury status of Acuña Jr. The Braves superstar is expected to travel with the team to Miami for their upcoming series against the Marlins.

In my opinion, Acuña Jr. will steamroll past the 40 mark in stolen bases this season; however, the home runs may get a bit tricky…

Ronald Acuña Jr. – Career Home Run Stats

2018: 26

2019: 41

*2020: 14 – Pandemic Shortened Season

*2021: 24 – ACL Injury

2022: 15

2023: 5

But, regardless of the numbers and projections, Acuña Jr. on the diamond and fully healthy is what the sport drastically needs. A superstar of that stature, providing for his team on a day-in and day-out basis, growing the game on a global scale.

All in all, one of the faces of baseball and perhaps, MLB’s next player in the 40-40 Club.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and co-editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

