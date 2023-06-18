Acuña scandalizes MLB again – Acuña escandaliza nuevamente a MLB

“The only thing ‘artificial’ in Major League Baseball’s 153-year history has been ‘artificial grass’ in 1965 and ‘artificial intelligence’ now, in 2023. Neither has been of any use”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** The scandal of the week in the Major Leagues has once again been the new record set by the Comet of the Central Seaboard, Ronald Acuña. No one before him this year had hit 30+ steals and 15+ home runs in the first 70 games. In addition, Ronald is the leader in steals with those 30 in 36 starts; in runs scored, 61; and in games played, with his 70… ** Acuña is also on track to achieve totals only reached by Eric Davis in 1987 and Barry Bonds in 1990, that is, 30 or more home runs and 50 steals… ** In batting average, Ronald woke up yesterday with 331, surpassed only by another Venezuelan, the one from San Felipe, Luis Arráez, who bats for 378…

** Some uniforms that should look like Major League Baseball look like sancochero softball teams. So ugly and ordinary. Times don’t change. Big leaguers and commissioner Rob Manfred have changed, for the worse…

** By the way, Manfred says he supports Oakland fans, who are opposed to the A’s moving to Las Vegas. But it says nothing of that gamblers’ paradise. So why is Pete Rose still execrated from baseball?… ** This would be the third move for the team, which played in Philadelphia from 1901 to 1954, in Kansas City between 1955 and 1967 and has been in Oakland since 1968…

** The Cuban from Las Tunas, 25 years old, and in his fifth Major League season, Yordán Álvarez, will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to his side ailments. Such an absence is worrisome for the Astros, who have the best of their offense in him and in José Altuve.

“An eye for an eye… and we will all be blind”… Mahatma Gandhy.

Finally, Aaron Judge underwent surgery on the big toe of his right foot, injured while making a spectacular catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3. The slugger struck the concrete base of the fence with his foot, causing a fracture. It is unknown when he will be able to reappear in the Yankees’ lineup… ** Indians catcher Mike Zunino, 32, was released after he was signed for the current season for six million dollars. He was hitting 177 in 42 games and also faltered defensively in several games.

—————Español—————

Acuña escandaliza nuevamente a MLB

“Lo único ‘artificial’ en la historia de 153 años de las Grandes Ligas, ha sido ‘la grama artificial’ en 1965 y la ‘inteligencia artificial’ ahora, en 2023. Ninguna de las dos ha servido para algo”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) ** El escándalo de la semana en Grandes Ligas ha sido otra vez el nuevo record impuesto por el Cometa del Litoral Central, Ronald Acuña. Nadie antes que él este año, había llegado a 30 o más robos y a la vez 15 o más jonrones en los primeros 70 juegos. Además, Ronald es líder en robos con esos 30 en 36 salidas; en carreras anotadas, 61; y en juegos jugados, con sus 70… ** Acuña también va encaminado a lograr unos totales solamente alcanzados por Eric Davis en 1987 y Barry Bonds en 1990, es decir 30 o más jonrones y 50 robos… ** En promedio al bate, Ronald amaneció ayer con 331, superado solamente por otro venezolano, el de San Felipe, Luis Arráez, quien batea para 378…

** Algunos uniformes que deberían parecer de Grandes Ligas, se ven como los de equipos sancocheros de softbol. Así de feos y ordinarios. Los tiempos no cambian. Han cambiado, para mal, los bigleaguers y el comisionado, Rob Manfred… ** Por cierto, Manfred dice respaldar a los fanáticos de Oakland, opuestos a la mudanza de los Atléticos a Las Vegas. Pero nada dice de ese paraíso de los apostadores. ¿Entonces, por qué sigue Pete Rose execrado del beisbol?… ** Esta sería la tercera mudanza del equipo, que jugó en Philadelphia desde 1901 hasta 1954, en Kansas City entre 1955 y 1967 y que ha estado en Oakland desde 1968…

** El cubano de las Tunas, de 25 años de edad, y en su quinta temporada de Grandes Ligas, Yordán Álvarez, estará fuera de juego, al menos, durante tres semanas, por sus dolencias en un costado. Tal ausencia es preocupante para los Astros, quienes tienen en él y en José Altuve lo mejor de su ofensiva.

“Ojo por ojo… y todos quedaremos ciegos”… Mahatma Gandhy.

Finalmente, Aaron Judge fue operado del dedo grande del pie derecho, lesionado al hacer espectacular atrapada en Dodger Stadium, el tres de junio. El sluger chocó la base de concreto de la cerca con el pie, causándose fractura. Se ignora cuándo podrá reaparecer en la lineación de los Yankees… ** El cátcher de los Indios, Mike Zunino, de 32 años, fue dejado libre, después que fue firmado para la actual temporada, por seis millones de dólares. Bateaba para 177 en 42 juegos y también falló a la defensiva en varios juegos.

