Adventures of the 3 Magi Kings – Aventuras de los 3 Reyes Magos

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP WIRE) – The Three Wise Men arrive… To the rhythm of a song… Sung with emotion… Because they arrive drinking and drinking.

The Three Wise Men… They come from the East… With their little covers… Full of brandy.

The Three Merry Boys… According to such a version… It’s safe, they’re just… Three good drunk wizards.

The Three Kings, frankly… No one can deny it… They are capable of swallowing… Many liters of brandy.

The Three Wise Men are… Camel drivers… And they say they are beautiful… Because they don’t go by truck

The three of them say with great verve…: “If we’ve always been three… Well, let’s sing at once… as trios do.”

But they have sung very little… Well, they prefer to see everyone laugh… when they hear… So many jokes they have told…

And since this is their destination… And they come to us from the East… they missed a lot of people here… they did not bring any Chinese.

The Kings, fools are not… For what Manfred is ordered… Impose a few penalties… By order in baseball.

The Three Kings in one voice… They ask the commissioner… Because they have agreed so… Justice for Pete Rose.

The Kings, who are happy… They laugh when they find…

To those crazy people to tie up… Called culopicosos.

And they wonder why… They call them itchy ass…

What they find very humorous… So the three of them laugh.

Well, with great curiosity… They investigate, like many… Because they want to be experts… In culopicosidad.

The itchy Kings… They are a trio of rookies… They never had a bad time… For suffering from such an issue…

And they report with emotion… that they have not been called that… Well, they have never been itched… They have not felt itchy.

The Kings with their mystique… They clarify with a bang…

They don’t want the issue… Called politics.

They never said why… They never gave an explanation… Because in politics they were… The three of them were very silent.

And, although no one said it… The absence of that question… They did it without discussion… Always three great friends.

The Three Kings, who are Wizards… And the three pure goodness… They are dedicated to donating… In January their gifts.

And happy are the children… When they see the three arrive… Well, they know they are going to play… With toys and love.

The three of them had a good time… And they announce that they are leaving… But that they have to return… In two thousand and twenty-four.

This is the farewell… The end has already arrived… Well, the three Kings are leaving… Because this is how life is…

—————Español—————

Aventuras de los 3 Reyes Magos

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP WIRE) – Llegan los Tres Reyes Magos… Al ritmo de una canción… Cantada con emoción… Porque llegan trago y trago.

Los Tres Reyes Magos… Vienen del Oriente… Con sus taparitas… Llenas de aguardiente.

Los Tres alegres muchachos… Según dice tal versión… Es seguro, sólo son… Tres buenos magos borrachos.

Los Tres Reyes, francamente… Nadie lo puede negar… Son capaces de tragar… Muchos litros de aguardiente.

Los Tres Reyes Magos son… Conductores de camellos… Y ellos dicen que son bellos… Porque no van en camión

Los tres dicen con gran brío…: “Si siempre hemos sido tres… Pues, cantemos de una vez… como lo hacen los tríos”.

Pero ellos poco han cantado… Pues, prefieren ver reír… A todo el mundo al oír… Tantos chistes que han contado…

Y como éste es su destino… Y nos llegan desde Oriente … Extraña aquí a mucha gente… Que no traigan ningún chino.

Los Reyes, tontos no son… Por lo que a Manfred le ordenan… Imponga unas cuantas penas… Por orden en el beisbol.

Los Tres Reyes a una voz… Piden al comisionado… Porque así lo han acordado… Justicia para Pete Rose.

Los Reyes, que son dichosos… Se ríen al encontrar…

A esos loquitos de atar… Llamados culopicosos.

Y se preguntan por qué… Los llaman culopicosos…

Lo que encuentran muy jocoso… Por lo que ríen los tres.

Pues, con gran curiosidad… Investigan, como muchos… Porque ellos quieren ser duchos… En culopicosidad.

Los Reyes en comezón… Son un trío de novatos… Nunca pasaron mal rato… Por sufrir de tal cuestión…

E informan con emoción… que así no los han llamado… Pues nunca les ha picado… No han sentido comezón.

Los Reyes con su mística… Aclaran de zopetón…

Que no quieren la cuestión… Llamada la política.

Nunca dijeron por qué… Explicación nunca dieron… Porque en política fueron… Muy silenciosos los tres.

Y, aunque nadie lo dijo… La ausencia de esa cuestión… Los hizo sin discusión… Siempre tres grandes amigos.

Los Tres Reyes, que son Magos… Y los tres pura bondad… Se dedican a donar… En enero sus regalos.

Y felices son los niños… Cuando a los tres ven llegar… Pues, saben van a jugar… Con juguetes y cariño.

Los tres pasaron buen rato… Y anuncian que se van… Pero que han de regresar… En el dos mil veinticuatro.

Esta es la despedida… El fin ha llegado ya… Pues, los tres Reyes se van… Porque es que así es esta vida…

