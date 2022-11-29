After good business they donate to A. Judge – Tras buenos negocios donan para A. Judge

“Be glad to die, because that is the proof that you have lived”… Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Luisa M. Mizrachi, of Evansville, Indiana, asks: “Where and how can I contact Aaron Judge to make a donation to his Foundation? My husband, a Yankees fan, does well in business and we want to share the profit with those in need that he helps.

Friend Licha: The contact for the case is Carrie Sass, from the “Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation”. Phone 209-612-5478 or email, sass@sasspr.com. Good luck.

Derbis Ricardi M. of Los Angeles asks, “When are you going to make another fuss by announcing your Hall of Fame votes?”

Friend Yebis: I will vote sooner than you can imagine. And listen to me! Those who always make a scandal are you, the readers, I only vote.

Marisela W. Shepard, from Mexicali, asks: “Why were you so unjournalistic when you published only five of the best valued teams in the Major Leagues? What about the top 10 ”.

Friend Chela: Here you go, Yankees, 7,010,000,000; Red Sox, 5,070,000,000; Dodgers, 4,890,000,000; Cubs, 4,430,000,000; Giants, 3,700,000,000; Mets, 2,680,000,000; Braves, 2,540,000,000; Angelenos, 2,500,000,000; Cardinals, 2,440,000,000; Phillies, 2,420,000,000.

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, opines: “Regarding perreo or the notable lack of education of the majority of professional baseball players of all categories, in the different professional baseball leagues, each organization must rescue respect for this sport as exciting as it is It’s baseball, reeducating the players. It is sad to see how disrespect is increasing among the players and especially towards the fans…in my view of things, there is a lack of authority and control in the different leagues, zero tolerance for such an aberrational and unpleasant bad trend, without mention the audacity of the appearance of professional ballplayers. In that sense, there are model organizations, Yankees, Reds… to name a few.”

“Gilberto Méndez, from Maracay, asks…: “Will you continue writing from El Más Allá, when the need arises, and hopefully it will be in a long time?”

Friend Gil: That is perfectly planned. Then the column will be every day from the Beyond, which is called More Here

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Tras buenos negocios donan para A. Judge

“Alégrate de morir, porque eso es la prueba de que has vivido”… Madre Teresa de Calcuta.

Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Luisa M. Mizrachi, de Evansville, Indiana, pregunta: “¿Dónde y cómo puedo comunicarme con Aaron Judge, a fin de hacerle un donativo para su Fundación?. A mi esposo, fanático de los Yankees, le ve bien en los negocios y queremos compartir la utilidad con esos necesitados que él ayuda.

Amiga Licha: El contacto para el caso, es Carrie Sass, de la “Aaron Judge All Rise Fundation”. Telf. 209-612-5478 o email, sass@sasspr.com. Buena suerte.

Derbis Ricardi M. de Los Angeles, pregunta: “¿Cuándo armará otro escándalo al dar a conocer sus votos para el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Yebis: Votaré más pronto de lo que te imaginas. Y ¡óyeme!, quienes arman el escándalo siempre, son ustedes, los lectores, yo solamente voto.

Marisela W. Shepard, de Mexicali, pregunta: “¿Por qué fue tan poco periodístico cuando publicó nada más cinco de los equipos mejor valorizados en las Grandes Ligas?. Si quiera los 10 primeros”.

Amiga Chela: Aquí van, Yankees, 7.010.000.000; Medias Rojas, 5.070.000.000; Dodgers, 4.890.000.000; Cachorros, 4.430.000.000; Gigantes, 3.700.000.000; Mets, 2.680.000.000; Bravos, 2.540.000.000; Angelinos, 2.500.000.000; Cardenales, 2.440.000.000; Phillies, 2.420.000.000.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, opina: “Acerca del perreo o la notable falta de educación de la mayoría de los peloteros profesionales de todas las categorías, en las diferentes Ligas de beisbol profesional, debe cada organización rescatar el respeto por este deporte tan apasionante como es el beisbol, reeducando a los peloteros. Es triste ver el cómo va en aumento el irrespeto entre los peloteros y en especial hacia la fanaticada…a mi modo de ver las cosas, falta autoridad y control en las diferentes Ligas, cero tolerancia con tan aberrante y desagradable mala tendencia, sin mencionar la desfachatez de la apariencia de los peloteros profesionales. En ese sentido hay organizaciones modelos, Yankees, Reds…por citar algunas”.

“Gilberto Méndez, de Maracay, pregunta…: “¿Seguirá usted escribiendo desde El Más Allá, cuando llegue el caso, y ojalá sea dentro de mucho tiempo?”.

Amigo Gil: Eso está planificado perfectamente. Entonces la columna será todos los días desde el Más Allá, que allá llaman Más Acá

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

