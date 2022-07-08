Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera Added to All Star rosters

MLB.com

Two excellent Latino baseball players that have given all baseball fans much to cheer and jeer, Dominican, Albert Pujols and Venezuelan, Miguel Cabrera were added to this year’s All Star Game rosters. Both players are scheduled to retire, Pujols at the end of this season and Cabrera and the end of next season. This would be one excellent opportunity for baseball fans to see these two players, perhaps one last time.

