Albert Pujols and The LatinoMVP Awards

Multi-Time LatinoMVP Award Winner, Albert Pujols talks about his awards. (Photo - Latino Sports)

MIAMI, FL– We are here to cover the WBC games and interview some of the candidates for the 33rd annual LatinoMVP awards. This year’s award candidates are the most ever in the history of the awards. For the first time we have a total of 37 players that are on the 2022 ballot. We have interviewed some, their interviews can be read here on the site, but we have also had the opportunity to see some of the retired baseball players that had also won our prestigious awards.

This is an interview with Albert Pujols, a former 11-time All-Star, and future Hall of Famer, who had won a record of eight LatinoMVP awards throughout his career.

