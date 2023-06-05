Albert Pujols named Special Assistant to Commissioner 

Pujols will make his MLB Network debut on MLB Central on Tuesday, June 6th at 9:00 a.m. (ET) and on the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight on Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00 p.m. (ET). Pujols will also contribute to MLB Network’s Friday, June 23rd on-site coverage of MLB’s London Series, featuring the Cardinals meeting the Chicago Cubs.

