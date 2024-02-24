Albert Pujols Can’t Live Outside of Baseball – Albert Pujols No Puede Vivir Fuera Del Beisbol

“One night we were losing the game 4-0, and everyone in the dugout was confident that Albert Pujols could hit a five-run home run”… Yadier Molina.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Albert Pujols, now 44 years old, does not need the money he is paid to be an executive for the Angels, nor what they are going to pay him to be a manager and he does not need the glory for the successes he can achieve in his new functions.

He just loves baseball and can’t conceive to be at home, while others play around dressed as baseball players. For this reason, after being very busy in the Anaheim offices, he will be the manager of the Leones del Escogido in the next championship, with aspirations of managing in the Major Leagues, especially one of the teams of his brilliant 22-year career. Angels and Cardinals.

How many of the needs in his life will Albert be able to mitigate with those executive and directing salaries, when he was paid 346 million 540 thousand 436 dollars to play, plus the money he received and receives for cards, other souvenirs and advertising?

What achievement of his today will be equal or greater than having himself among the only four who have hit 700 home runs in the 153 years of the Major Leagues: Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, Babe Ruth 714, Pujols 703?

And add to that his lifetime batting average, very close to .300, at .296; and his RBIs, which are more than two thousand, two thousand 218.

Furthermore, he had the timing and ability to steal 117 bases in 160 attempts.

Albert, Dominican from the capital, needs to spend hours in the clubhouses and dugouts, he requires anguish when he loses the game 1-0 in the ninth inning, he could not live without sometimes lifting up, all bathed in champagne, the trophy of champion.

He has only been away from baseball for one season, but enough is enough, he can’t stand to be away from the stadium in his house on summer afternoons and nights.

Albert respects and loves baseball so much that one afternoon in Anaheim, he responded this way to a question from some reporters about how he felt as a designated hitter.

“Honestly, like I misappropriated half of my salary. “Real baseball is hitting and going out to play defense.”

Or go hand the lineups to the home plate umpire and hope that the players under your direction can accomplish what needs to be accomplished to win.

May there be luck, as well as wisdom, friend Albert!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Albert Pujols No Puede Vivir Fuera del Beisbol

“Una noche íbamos perdiendo el juego 4-0, y todos en el dugout confiábamos en que Albert Pujols podía sacar un jonrón de cinco carreras”… Yadier Molina.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Albert Pujols, ahora de 44 años de edad, no necesita el dinero que le pagan por ser ejecutivo de los Angelinos, ni lo que le van a pagar por ser mánager y tampoco necesita la gloria por los éxitos que pueda alcanzar en sus nuevas funciones.

Solo que él ama al beisbol y no se concibe en casa, mientras otros juegan por ahí uniformados de peloteros. Por eso, tras estar muy ocupado en las oficinas de Anaheim, será el mánager de los Leones del Escogido en el próximo campeonato, con aspiraciones de llegar a dirigir en las Mayores, especialmente a alguno de los equipos de su brillante carrera de 22 años, Angelinos y Cardenales.

¿Cuántas de las necesidades de su vida podrá mitigar Albert con esos sueldos de ejecutivo y por dirigir, si por jugar le pagaron 346 millones 540 mil 436 dólares, más el dinero que recibió y recibe por barajitas, otros souvenirs y anuncios publicitarios?.

¿Cuál logro suyo de los de ahora, será igual o mayor, que haberse colocado entre los únicos cuatro que han disparado 700 jonrones en los 153 años de Grandes Ligas: Barry Bonds 762, Hank Aaron 755, Babe Ruth 714, Pujols 703?

Y súmenle su promedio al bate de por vida muy cercano a los .300, en .296; y sus carreras impulsadas, que son más de dos mil, dos mil 218.

Además, tuvo tiempo y facultades para robar 117 bases en 160 intentos.

Albert, dominicano y capitaleño, necesita pasar horas en los clubhouses y en los dugouts, requiere de la angustia cuando se va perdiendo el juego 1-0 en el noveno inning, no podría vivir sin levantar a veces, todo bañado en champaña, el trofeo de campeón.

Lleva una sola temporada fuera los terrenos del beisbol, pero ya es suficiente, no soporta la distancia del estadio a su casa en las tardes y noches de verano.

Albert respeta y ama tanto al beisbol, que una tarde en Anaheim, respondió así a la pregunta de unos reporteros, de cómo se sentía de bateador designado.

“Honestamente, como si me apropiara indebidamente de la mitad de mis honorarios. El beisbol real es batear y salir al campo a la defensiva”.

O ir a entregar las alineaciones al umpire de home y esperar que los peloteros bajo la dirección de uno, puedan lograr lo que debe lograrse para ganar.

¡Qué haya suerte, además de sapiencia, amigo Albert!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

