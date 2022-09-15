Albert Pujols, the gentle slugger – Albert Pujols, el gentil jonronero

“Before trying to be famous, they should try to learn to read and write”… Chela Gruwyeson.

The Question of the Week: Never before has there been so much home run fury from the Venezuelans in the Major Leagues. So who was Venezuela’s first home run champion at that level?

The Answer: Antonio Armas, 22 in 1981 (season shortened by 50 days due to a strike), uniformed with the Athletics; and again in 1984, with the Red Sox, when he dispatched 43 and was also the leading RBI, with 123.

Home run gesture. The ball for Albert Pujols’ 697th home run was caught by a non-Cardinal Pirates fan named Matt Brown, who was at the game with his wife, Samantha. After the action, they went to give the souvenir to Albert, who said he was grateful for the gesture, but he signed the ball and returned it, while he signed two others and also gave them to them.

“A generation that does not read, even when they know how to read, is an illiterate generation, even when they know how to read”… Joseph McKadew.

PED vs. Tatis. The campaign against Fernando Tatis and his suspension for steroid use have been cruel and sustained. When the Padres play away, they put on backstage displays, improvise choirs and even throw huge inflated plastic figures with the acronym PED in huge letters. PED stands for Performance-Enhancing Drug.

Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million deal with San Diego starting in 2021. But he broke his hand riding a bike first and then was suspended, without pay, for 80 games.

New rule. Managers and most players hide their disagreements with the craziness of Rob Manfred, the commissioner, but Red Sox pitcher Matt Strahm has been able to censure him head-on and in public.

Regarding the new Rule, to be inaugurated in 2023, which will force pitchers to throw at 15 seconds without people on base and at 20 with, Strahm stressed that yes, it reduced games by an average of 26 minutes, which Manfred has published, but he hasn’t said that the Major Leagues have increased many minutes of advertising space after each inning.

“It’s unfortunate, but daily information is no longer important. Important is anything, whatever it is, very badly written, when it is a lie and it is in the Antisocial Networks”… J.V.

————————-Español—————————-

Albert Pujols, el gentil jonronero

“Antes de intentar ser famosos, deberían intentar aprender a leer y escribir”… Chela Gruwyeson.

La Pregunta de la Semana: Nunca antes hubo tanta furia jonronera de los venezolanos en Grandes Ligas. Por eso, ¿quién fue el primer campeón jonronero de Venezuela en ese nivel?

La Respuesta: Antonio Armas, con 22 en 1981 (temporada recortada en 50 días, por una huelga), uniformado con los Atléticos; y otra vez en 1984, con los Medias Rojas, cuando despachó 43 y también fue líder impulsador, con 123.

Gesto del jonronero. La pelota del jonrón 697 de Albert Pujols, fue capturada por un fanático de los Piratas, no de los Cardenales, llamado Matt Brown, quien estaba en el juego con su esposa, Samantha. Terminada la acción, ellos fueron a entregarle el souvenir a Albert, quien dijo agradecer el gesto, pero firmó la bola y se la devolvió, a la vez que firmó otras dos y también se las obsequió.

“Una generación que no lea, aún cuando sepan leer, es una generación de analfabetas, aún cuando sepan leer”… Joseph McKadew.

PED contra Tatis. Ha sido cruel y sostenida la campaña contra Fernando Tatis y su suspensión por consumo de esteroides. Cuando los Padres juegan de visitantes, exhiben bambalinas, improvisan coros y hasta arrojan figuras inmensa de plástico infladas con la siglas PED en letras inmensas. PED son las iniciales de Performance-Enhancing Drug.

Tatis firmó con San Diego, contrato para 14 temporadas por 340 millones de dólares, a partir de 2021. Pero se fracturó una mano corriendo en bicicleta primero y después fue suspendido, sin sueldo, por 80 juegos

Regla nuevas. Los mánagers y la mayoría de los peloteros, ocultan sus desacuerdos con las locuras de Rob Manfred, el comisionado, pero el lanzador de los Medias Rojas, Matt Strahm, sí ha sido capaz de censurarlo de frente y en público.

Acerca de la nueva Regla, a inaugurarse en 2023, que obligará a los pitchers a lanzar a los 15 segundos sin gente en bases y a los 20 con, Strahm recalcó que sí, redujo los juegos en 26 minutos promedio, lo que ha publicado Manfred, pero no ha dicho que en Grandes Ligas han aumentado muchos minutos del espacio para publicidad después de cada entrada.

“Es lamentable, pero la información diaria ya no tiene importancia. Importante es cualquier cosa, sea lo que sea, muy mal escrita, cuando es mentira y está en las Redes Antisociales”… J.V.

