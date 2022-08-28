Albert Pujols will continue to pursue Babe Ruth – Albert Pujols seguirá en pos de Babe Ruth

“How many say ‘somehow’ when there is no reason to say ‘somehow’? Ridiculous filler”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- At 43 years old, to be fulfilled on January 16, 2023, Albert Pujols will try to surpass Babe Ruth’s historic number of home runs, 714.

His answer to the question about the case is that he does not intend to continue playing.

But, the count is tempting, because he needs only 22 stabs to get to 715, and many of the 30 teams will want to have him on such a mission, because it would only cost a few dollars.

This year, Pujols gets just $2.5 million from the Cardinals. What he wants is to continue in uniform and hitting balls. He has already accumulated in his career of 22 seasons, fees of 346 million 540 thousand 436 dollars.

Spending over a million a year, which isn’t easy, he would need to live until 2368 to squander all that money.

In addition, he has fully demonstrated that his years of age have not diminished his ability to be a good designated hitter or an excellent pinch hitter.

Well, Willie Mays played well past 42, Hank Aaron well into his late 43s and Satchel Paige topped 59.

Storytellers out! Argentine sports channel TyC Sports has removed narrators and commentators from all soccer and boxing broadcasts.

You only hear the atmosphere of the public, what the protagonists say and shout, and the voices of referees and referees.

I called the company’s public relations and they told me that the measure was due to the fact that the viewers protested how deficient the narrators and commentators were.

So why don’t Fox, ESPN and Bally Sport cut out their bad Spanish-language baseball announcers and commentators?

Excellent Angel Hernandez. I just saw Cuban umpire Ángel Hernández in an immaculate performance of 10 innings after the plate, with a finish as lofty as 10-6.

That’s news, since Angel is the worst in his specialty. Well, this time, Dodgers-Marlins, he should be applauded, if he applauded the umpires.

And he had rough situations, like when manager Dave Roberts (Dodgers) claimed an alleged wrong change of players by the Marlins. But Angel got away with it every time.

To Caesar what is Caesar’s. And to the Angel what belongs to the Angel.

The Dodgers without Negroes USA. The Dodgers, who 75 years ago ended racial discrimination in the Major Leagues, do not have a single black American on their roster.

Only the mulattoes appear, David Prince and Mookie Betts.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————————————–Español——————————————–

Albert Pujols seguirá en pos de Babe Ruth

“¿Cuántos dicen ‘de alguna manera’ cuando no hay por qué decir ‘de alguna manera’? Ridícula muletilla”… J.V.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- A los 43 años, a cumplirlos el 16 de enero 2023, Albert Pujols tratará de superar el histórico número de jonrones de Babe Ruth, 714.

Su respuesta a la pregunta sobre el caso, es que no piensa seguir jugando.

Pero, la cuenta es tentadora, porque necesita solo 22 estacazos para llegar a los 715, y muchos de los 30 equipos querrán tenerlo en tal misión, porque solo costaría unos pocos dólares.

Este año, Pujols recibe apenas dos millones 500 mil dólares de los Cardenales. Lo que quiere es seguir uniformado y sacando batazos. Ya ha acumulado en su carrera de 22 temporadas, honorarios por 346 millones 540 mil 436 dólares.

Gastando más de un millón por año, lo que no es fácil, necesitaría vivir hasta el 2368 para dilapidar todo ese dinero.

Además, ha demostrado plenamente que los años de edad no le han restado las facultades para ser un buen bateador designado o un excelente emergente al bate.

Bueno, Willie Mays jugó hasta más allá de sus 42, Hank Aaron hasta cerca de los 43 y Satchel Paige sobrepasó los 59.

¡Fuera narradores!. El canal deportivo argentino TyC Sports, ha eliminado a los narradores y a los comentaristas de todas las transmisiones de fútbol y boxeo.

Solo se oye el ambiente del público, lo que dicen y gritan los protagonistas y las voces de árbitros y réferis.

Llamé a relaciones públicas de la empresa y me dijeron que la medida obedeció, a que los televidentes protestaron por lo deficientes que eran los narradores y comentaristas.

Entonces, ¿por qué Fox, ESPN y Bally Sport no eliminan a sus narradores y comentaristas de beisbol en castellano que son tan malos?

Excelente Ángel Hernández. Acabo de ver al umpire cubano Ángel Hernández en una inmaculada actuación de 10 innings tras el home, con final tan abultado como 10-6 .

Eso es noticia, ya que Ángel es el peor de su especialidad. Pues, esta vez, Dodgers-Marlins, habría que aplaudirle, si se aplaudiera a los umpires.

Y tuvo situaciones escabrosas, como cuando el mánager Dave Roberts (Dodgers) reclamó un supuesto cambio errado de peloteros por los Marlins. Pero Ángel salió airoso todo el tiempo.

Al César lo que es del César. Y al Ángel lo que es del Ángel.

Los Dodgers sin Negros USA. Los Dodgers, quienes hace 75 años acabaron con la discriminación racial en Grandes Ligas, no tienen ni un negro estadounidense en el róster.

Sólo aparecen los mulatos, David Prince y Mookie Betts.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5