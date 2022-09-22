ALL FOUR RED SOX AT YANKEES GAMES AVAILABLE NATIONALLY BEGINNING TONIGHT AS AARON JUDGE’S PURSUIT OF HISTORY TAKES CENTERSTAGE 

Aaron Judge swinging for the fences. (Photo Latino Sports- Daniel-Budasoff)

National Broadcast Partners FOX, Apple TV +, MLB Network and ESPN All Feature Live Game Coverage from Yankee Stadium

All eyes will be on the Bronx as Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge continues his pursuit of the American League home run record and looks to stay in the hunt for this year’s Triple Crown. Fans nationwide will be able follow Judge as he continues his historic march.

All four games of the Yankees/Red Sox series that begins tonight at Yankee Stadium will be available nationally across MLB’s national broadcast partners.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 on FOX *

7:00 PM ET – FOX: Adam Amin, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal

7:00 PM ET – FOX Deportes: Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Edgar Gonzalez

*FOX will offer regionalized coverage of Red Sox at Yankees going to approximately 85% of the country. Those fans getting Braves at Phillies will get live look-ins at each Judge at-bat during the game.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 on APPLE TV+

7:00 PM ET: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan and Heidi Watney

“Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ is free and available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 on MLB NETWORK*

1:00 PM ET – MLB Network: Bob Costas, Tom Verducci and Jon Morosi

*MLB Network’s Showcase telecast of the Red Sox at Yankees will not be available locally. The game will be broadcast on YES Network in the New York television market and NESN in the Boston market.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 on ESPN

7:00 PM ET – ESPN: Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney

7:00 PM ET – ESPN2: Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay (Guest: Roger Clemens)