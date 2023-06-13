All-Star Ballot standings as of June 12, 2023

Below are the complete standings for Phase 1 of fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard as of the first ballot update.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CATCHERS
1. Sean Murphy, Braves – 603,501
2. Will Smith, Dodgers – 419,587
3. Elias Díaz, Rockies – 168,163
4. Francisco Alvarez, Mets – 167,708
5. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies – 161,838
6. Willson Contreras, Cardinals – 104,333
7. Gabriel Moreno, D-backs – 90,955
8. Yan Gomes, Cubs – 72,343
9. William Contreras, Brewers – 57,704
10. Austin Nola, Padres – 54,547
FIRST BASEMEN
1. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers – 775,503
2. Pete Alonso, Mets – 377,749
3. Matt Olson, Braves – 272,275
4. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals – 178,238
5. Trey Mancini, Cubs – 79,229
6. Rowdy Tellez, Brewers – 65,316
7. Jake Cronenworth, Padres – 58,289
8. Carlos Santana, Pirates – 52,479
9. LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants – 53,648
10. Kody Clemens, Phillies – 49,976
SECOND BASEMEN
1. Luis Arraez, Marlins – 509,092
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves – 376,726
3. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals – 245,524
4. Miguel Vargas, Dodgers – 142,182
5. Jeff McNeil, Mets – 126,924
6. Thairo Estrada, Giants – 103,446
7. Ketel Marte, D-backs – 102,953
8. Nico Hoerner, Cubs – 84,061
9. Ha-Seong Kim, Padres – 82,879
10. Bryson Stott, Phillies – 74,663
THIRD BASEMEN
1. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals – 410,122
2. Austin Riley, Braves – 368,044
3. Max Muncy, Dodgers – 358,235
4. J.D. Davis, Giants – 227,536
5. Manny Machado, Padres – 191,629
6. Brett Baty, Mets – 93,247
7. Alec Bohm, Phillies – 81,779
8. Patrick Wisdom, Cubs – 74,744
9. Nick Senzel, Reds – 38,960
10. Brian Anderson, Brewers – 38,922
SHORTSTOPS
1. Orlando Arcia, Braves – 406,509
2. Francisco Lindor, Mets – 302,051
3. Xander Bogaerts, Padres – 209,144
4. Matt McLain, Reds – 200,152
5. Dansby Swanson, Cubs – 197,569
6. Trea Turner, Phillies – 155,033
7. Chris Taylor, Dodgers – 140,098
8. Geraldo Perdomo, D-backs – 128,477
9. Paul DeJong, Cardinals – 71,185
10. Willy Adames, Brewers – 68,172
DESIGNATED HITTERS
1. J.D. Martinez, Dodgers – 412,373
2. Bryce Harper, Phillies – 380,345
3. Travis d’Arnaud, Braves – 221,543
4. Jorge Soler, Marlins – 170,483
5. Christopher Morel, Cubs – 114,897
6. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates – 107,284
7. Joey Meneses, Nationals – 72,441
8. Daniel Vogelbach, Mets – 63,804
9. Matt Carpenter, Padres – 60,641
10. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies – 57,628
OUTFIELDERS
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves – 1,086,537
2. Mookie Betts, Dodgers – 676,491
3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs – 367,348
4. Juan Soto, Padres – 339,009
5. Corbin Carroll, D-backs – 232,565
6. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres – 207,474
7. Michael Harris II, Braves – 192,261
8. Cody Bellinger, Cubs – 187,828
9. Nick Castellanos, Phillies – 186,503
10. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs – 170,013
11. Marcell Ozuna, Braves – 163,104
12. Brandon Nimmo, Mets – 159,708
13. Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals – 159,035
14. James Outman, Dodgers – 153,952
15. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates – 132,990
16. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies – 128,977
17. Jason Heyward, Dodgers – 128,294
18. Brandon Marsh, Phillies – 114,231
19. Randal Grichuk, Rockies – 111,669
20. TJ Friedl, Reds – 97,704
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CATCHERS
1. Adley Rutschman, Orioles – 460,496
2. Jonah Heim, Rangers – 320,028
3. Salvador Perez, Royals – 312,615
4. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays – 258,580
5. Martín Maldonado, Astros – 154,799
6. Cal Raleigh, Mariners – 133,344
7. Christian Bethancourt, Rays – 116,819
8. Matt Thaiss, Angels – 116,716
9. Jose Trevino, Yankees – 107,304
10. Yasmani Grandal, White Sox – 52,035
FIRST BASEMEN
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays – 545,976
2. Yandy Díaz, Rays – 533,179
3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees – 321,765
4. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers – 192,643
5. Ty France, Mariners – 132,393
6. José Abreu, Astros – 131,517
7. Jared Walsh, Angels – 86,491
8. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles – 80,274
9. Joey Gallo, Twins – 42,472
10. Josh Naylor, Guardians – 34,701
SECOND BASEMEN
1. Marcus Semien, Rangers – 707,712
2. Jose Altuve, Astros – 363,013
3. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays – 286,799
4. Gleyber Torres, Yankees – 171,173
5. Brandon Drury, Angels – 146,476
6. José Caballero, Mariners – 107,633
7. Brandon Lowe, Rays – 88,140
8. Adam Frazier, Orioles – 78,839
9. Zach McKinstry, Tigers – 57,798
10. Andrés Giménez, Guardians – 38,420
THIRD BASEMEN
1. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays – 475,322
2. Josh Jung, Rangers – 470,836
3. Rafael Devers, Red Sox – 221,310
4. Alex Bregman, Astros – 187,388
5. Anthony Rendon, Angels – 147,258
6. Isaac Paredes, Rays – 130,125
7. Eugenio Suárez, Mariners – 129,947
8. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees – 129,178
9. José Ramírez, Guardians – 100,097
10. Ramón Urías, Orioles – 67,944
SHORTSTOPS
1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays – 775,221
2. Corey Seager, Rangers – 376,659
3. Wander Franco, Rays – 226,629
4. Jeremy Peña, Astros – 172,258
5. J.P. Crawford, Mariners – 123,364
6. Zach Neto, Angels – 117,483
7. Anthony Volpe, Yankees – 114,842
8. Jorge Mateo, Orioles – 63,514
9. Javier Báez, Tigers – 46,972
10. Enrique Hernández, Red Sox – 43,651
DESIGNATED HITTERS
1. Shohei Ohtani, Angels – 924,182
2. Brandon Belt, Blue Jays – 205,659
3. Robbie Grossman, Rangers – 129,623
4. Corey Julks, Astros – 116,842
5. Harold Ramírez, Rays – 112,860
6. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees – 112,608
7. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers – 73,600
8. Justin Turner, Red Sox – 72,273
9. AJ Pollock, Mariners – 58,617
10. Jake Burger, White Sox – 57,408
OUTFIELDERS
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees – 844,965
2. Mike Trout, Angels – 598,918
3. Yordan Alvarez, Astros – 571,986
4. Randy Arozarena, Rays – 532,489
5. Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays – 322,341
6. Adolis García, Rangers – 300,968
7. George Springer, Blue Jays – 275,512
8. Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox – 268,969
9. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners – 221,092
10. Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays – 216,643
11. Ezequial Duran, Rangers – 206,475
12. Josh Lowe, Rays – 194,691
13. Leody Taveras, Rangers – 164,851
14. Kyle Tucker, Astros – 162,122
15. Jarred Kelenic, Mariners – 153,175
16. Harrison Bader, Yankees – 137,655
17. Hunter Renfroe, Angels – 114,706
18. Austin Hays, Orioles – 113,698
19. Jake Meyers, Astros – 110,566
20. Cedric Mullins, Orioles – 108,982
