All-Star Ballot standings as of June 20

Below are the complete standings for Phase 1 of fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard as of the first ballot update.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
CATCHERS
1. Sean Murphy, Braves – 1,320,838
2. Will Smith, Dodgers – 836,754
3. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies – 352,806
4. Francisco Alvarez, Mets – 335,043
5. Elias Díaz, Rockies – 305,304
6. Gabriel Moreno, D-backs – 203,603
7. Willson Contreras, Cardinals – 191,624
8. Yan Gomes, Cubs – 147,046
9. Austin Nola, Padres – 124,407
10. William Contreras, Brewers – 115,501
FIRST BASEMEN
1. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers – 1,649,166
2. Matt Olson, Braves – 638,984
3. Pete Alonso, Mets – 633,498
4. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals – 330,767
5. Trey Mancini, Cubs – 159,312
6. Jake Cronenworth, Padres – 156,526
7. Kody Clemens, Phillies – 136,839
8. LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants – 129,482
9. Rowdy Tellez, Brewers – 128,864
10. Carlos Santana, Pirates – 104,642
SECOND BASEMEN
1. Luis Arraez, Marlins – 1,056,439
2. Ozzie Albies, Braves – 884,328
3. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals – 382,285
4. Miguel Vargas, Dodgers – 328,608
5. Thairo Estrada, Giants – 220,337
6. Ketel Marte, D-backs – 218,916
7. Jeff McNeil, Mets – 214,765
8. Ha-Seong Kim, Padres – 200,453
9. Bryson Stott, Phillies – 199,825
10. Jonathan India, Reds – 156,358
THIRD BASEMEN
1. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals – 936,057
2. Austin Riley, Braves – 832,996
3. Max Muncy, Dodgers – 629,180
4. J.D. Davis, Giants – 443,199
5. Manny Machado, Padres – 429,390
6. Alec Bohm, Phillies – 190,054
7. Brett Baty, Mets – 157,630
8. Patrick Wisdom, Cubs – 126,628
9. Josh Rojas, D-backs, 86,436
10. Brian Anderson, Brewers – 81,426
SHORTSTOPS
1. Orlando Arcia, Braves – 1,060,559
2. Francisco Lindor, Mets – 508,168
3. Xander Bogaerts, Padres – 422,702
4. Matt McLain, Reds – 394,865
5. Trea Turner, Phillies – 340,321
6. Chris Taylor, Dodgers – 326,167
7. Dansby Swanson, Cubs – 323,390
8. Geraldo Perdomo, D-backs – 265,521
9. Willy Adames, Brewers – 139,505
10. Brandon Crawford, Giants, 136,796
DESIGNATED HITTERS
1. J.D. Martinez, Dodgers – 879,474
2. Bryce Harper, Phillies – 722,285
3. Travis d’Arnaud, Braves – 568,343
4. Jorge Soler, Marlins – 339,478
5. Christopher Morel, Cubs – 219,941
6. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates – 209,035
7. Joey Meneses, Nationals – 149,030
8. Joc Pederson, Giants – 144,262
9. Matt Carpenter, Padres – 139,446
10. Evan Longoria, D-backs – 126,208
OUTFIELDERS
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves – 2,201,468
2. Mookie Betts, Dodgers – 1,411,557
3. Corbin Carroll, D-backs – 673,880
4. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs – 672,779
5. Juan Soto, Padres – 600,962
6. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres – 495,231
7. Michael Harris II, Braves – 493,282
8. Nick Castellanos, Phillies – 452,508
9. Marcell Ozuna, Braves – 426,991
10. Cody Bellinger, Cubs – 346,792
11. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs – 341,667
12. James Outman, Dodgers – 329,253
13. Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals – 303,990
14. Jason Heyward, Dodgers – 302,315
15. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies – 295,618
16. Brandon Nimmo, Mets – 263,902
17. Brandon Marsh, Phillies – 249,830
18. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates – 216,867
19. Randal Grichuk, Rockies – 205,143
20. TJ Friedl, Reds – 195,480
AMERICAN LEAGUE
CATCHERS
1. Adley Rutschman, Orioles – 895,217
2. Salvador Perez, Royals – 645,650
3. Jonah Heim, Rangers – 643,471
4. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays – 588,544
5. Martín Maldonado, Astros – 285,469
6. Matt Thaiss, Angels – 264,235
7. Christian Bethancourt, Rays – 261,655
8. Cal Raleigh, Mariners – 246,964
9. Jose Trevino, Yankees – 193,465
10. Yasmani Grandal, White Sox – 121,023
FIRST BASEMEN
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays – 1,195,052
2. Yandy Díaz, Rays – 1,124,166
3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees – 512,833
4. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers – 386,023
5. Ty France, Mariners – 261,874
6. José Abreu, Astros – 252,636
7. Jared Walsh, Angels – 184,974
8. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles – 174,722
9. Josh Naylor, Guardians – 119,829
10. Joey Gallo, Twins – 84,169
SECOND BASEMEN
1. Marcus Semien, Rangers – 1,414,056
2. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays – 715,967
3. Jose Altuve, Astros – 623,829
4. Brandon Drury, Angels – 324,489
5. Gleyber Torres, Yankees – 303,164
6. José Caballero, Mariners – 216,579
7. Brandon Lowe, Rays – 192,950
8. Adam Frazier, Orioles – 179,263
9. Zach McKinstry, Tigers – 102,027
10. Andrés Giménez, Guardians – 101,572
