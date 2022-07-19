All Star Game Rule Change

📸 Photo Credit: Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Los Angeles, California. The All Star Game has been with us from 1933 and just like the game itself it has evolved. They say “In life, change is good.” Some of us like change and others don’t. This year it was decided during the lockout-settling memorandum on March 10, that the All-Star Game will be decided by a Home Run Derby if the score is tied after nine innings of play.

First introduced in The Pioneer League in 2021 season and called the “Knock Out” round, it has become very popular with fans. The minor leagues have become a place to try out new rule changes for MLB for a number of years now. Some have made it to the big leagues. This way to break a tie is all about saving arms. In an All Star game it makes sense as it is actually an exhibition game and teams still have another 82 or so games to play.

The pitchers in an All Star game are the best from teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs and no one wants to waste a valuable starter or bullpen guy in an exhibition game. So for once MLB is using their head on this rule change.

