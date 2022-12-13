Altuve, the theft of signs and his votes for the HOF – Altuve, el robo de señas y sus votos para el HOF

“Hacendado needs to marry a lady who owns a tractor… Please send a photo of the tractor”… ECONOMIC NOTICE.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please send your name and place from where you write.

Tuesday the 13th, that is, today is good luck day.

Héctor Marcano, from Adelaide, Australia, comments and asks: “It is very clear that the run scored by Elio Chacón in the 1961 World Series was due to a passed ball by Elston Howard and not to a stolen home plate, as many believe yet. But, how did that mistake of believing that it was a home stealing arose? Is it true that Elio himself believed for a long time that he had stolen home? I don’t know if it’s that people aren’t informed or what”.

Friend Jeity: That’s right, people weren’t as well informed in 1961 as they are now. But it is that there was not a regular column dedicated to the Major Leagues, nor permanent television. And some note publishers lied to Venezuela, publishing that, instead of a passed ball, it had been stolen. I don’t know if Elio believed that, but he said yes.

Leonardo Ruíz, from Valencia, asks…: “If José Altuve were to become eligible for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, could his record of stealing signs hurt him?”

Friend Leo: I don’t think so

Barbente Figueredo Z. from Ponce, Puerto Rico, asks: “Who were the first five Latin Americans inducted into the Cooperstowns Hall of Fame? I know that they are like 10, but I need them for a university project and the professor has only asked us for five”.

Amigo Tino: There are 18 of us in the HOF. The first were Roberto Clemente, from Puerto Rico, in 1973; Cuban Martín Dihigo, in 1977; Juan Marichal, Dominican, 1983; Luis Aparicio, from Venezuela, 1984; and Rod Carew, from Panama, 1991.

Bill Rosental, from Chicago, asks: “How was the vote received by Luis Aparicio when he was chosen to be elevated to Cooperstown?”

Friend Billie: It happened in 1984 and received 341 votes out of 403 possible, 84.6%.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, asks: “Were you and Renny Ottolina friends? Did you ever share a passion for race cars?”

Friend Chardo: Renny was such a good radio and television professional, like a great friend, a good man. We became so close that I was working on his autobiography book, which was interrupted when he turned to politics.

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Altuve, el robo de señas y sus votos para el HOF

"Hacendado necesita casarse con dama propietaria de un tractor… Favor enviar foto del tractor"… AVISO ECONÓMICO.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por

favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Martes 13, o sea, que hoy es día de la buena suerte.

Héctor Marcano, de Adelaide, Australia, comenta y pregunta: “Está muy claro que la carrera anotada por Elio Chacón en la Serie Mundial de 1961, se debió a un passed ball de Elston Howard y no a un robo de home, como muchos creen todavía. Pero, ¿cómo surgió ese error de creer que fue un robo de home?, ¿Es cierto que el mismo Elio creyó por mucho tiempo que se había robado el home? No sé si es que la gente no se informa o qué”.

Amigo Jeity: Así es, la gente no estaba tan bien informada en 1961, como lo está ahora. Pero es que no había una columna daría dedicada a Grandes Ligas, ni televisión permanente. Y algunos publicadores de notas le mintieron a Venezuela, publicando que, en vez de un passed ball, había sido robo de home. Ignoro si Elio creía eso, pero él decía que sí.

Leonardo Ruíz, de Valencia, pregunta…: “¿Si José Altuve llegara a ser elegible para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, su antecedente en el robo de las señas, podría perjudicarlo?”.

Amigo Leo: No creo

Barbente Figueredo Z. de Ponce, Puerto Rico, pregunta: “¿Quiénes fueron los primeros cinco latinoamericanos elevados al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstowns? Ya sé que son como 10, pero los requiero para un trabajo universitario y el profesor nos ha pedido solo cinco”.

Amigo Tino: Hay 18 de los nuestros en el HOF. Los primeros elevados fueron, Roberto Clemente, de Puerto Rico, en 1973; Martín Dihigo cubano, en 1977; Juan Marichal, dominicano, 1983; Luis Aparicio, de Venezuela, 1984; y Rod Carew, de Panamá, 1991.

Bill Rosental, de Chicago, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue la votación recibida por Luis Aparicio cuando resultó elegido para ser elevado a Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Billie: Ocurrió en 1984 y recibió 341 votos de 403 posibles, el 84.6%.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, pregunta: “¿Fueron amigos Renny Ottolina y Ud. Compartieron alguna vez la afición de ambos por los autos de carrera?”.

Amigo Chardo: Renny fue tan buen profesional de la radio y la televisión, como gran amigo, buen señor. Llegamos a ser tan amigos que yo estaba trabajando en el libro de su autobiografía, que se interrumpió cuando él se dedicó a la política.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

