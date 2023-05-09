Altuve was robbed, but not assaulted or injured – Robaron a Altuve, pero no asaltado ni herido

“The robbers in New York are up to date…: They already accept cryptocurrencies”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE ) – Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write. If not, I can’t answer you.

Agustina Paulini J. from Valencia, asks: “Is it true that José Altuve was assaulted, robbed and that he is injured?”.

Friend Tina: They robbed him, but they didn’t rob him, nor was he hurt. He and his family were not home when thieves broke into his home and stole over a million dollars worth of jewelry, including a watch valued at nearly half a million.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Ciliacán, asks: “Who is a better bigleaguer, Roberto Alomar or José Altuve?”.

Amigo Beto: If we chose two rosters, you and me, I would give you the first chance for the second baseman and, with pleasure, I would choose the one that you let go of those two…

Augusto Riconforto, from Haway, asks…: “When did Juan Vené first vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame and who did they choose?”

Amigo Ago…: That debut was in 1981, when we elected Rube Foster, Bob Gibson and Johnny Mize.

Gustavo Peña M. from Caracas, asks…: “How many Major League victories have been achieved with winning runs scored without the help of hits?”.

Friend Tavo…: It has happened 11 times. Because, as you know, they can get on base or advance on the bases, by balls, balks, hits, errors, steals, interference.

Ramón R. Félix, from Santo Domingo, asks…: “Can the Yankees, this time, win another World Series, because the outlook is very ugly?”.

Amigo Moncho…: True, they are last in the Division, with 18-17, 10 games behind the leaders Rays. But they have suffered numerous injuries. Now, among the good things about baseball is the long season, so in about five months of games and without injuries, the 2023 Yankees are able to recover, as has happened in other years.

Egidio Vásquez, from Valera, asks: “Did Víctor Davalillo set a record in the Major Leagues? And, for the Hall of Fame, how many votes did he get?

Amigo Yiyo: Víctor Davalillo did not set any record in the Majors. And when in 1986 he was on the ballot for Cooperstown, we voted 425 journalists, so he needed 319 votes to be elected. He didn’t get one. Zero votes.

Pascual Prieto P. from Maracaibo, asks: “How many home runs did José Canseco hit?”

Friend PPP: There were 462.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Robaron a Altuve, pero no asaltado ni herido

“Los atracadores en Nueva York están al día…: Ya aceptan criptomonedas”… La Pimpi.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE ) – Hoy martes y mañana miércoles son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Si no, no puedo contestarte.

Agustina Paulini J. de Valencia, pregunta: “¿Es verdad que asaltaron a José Altuve, lo robaron y que está herido?”.

Amiga Tina: Lo robaron, pero no lo asaltaron, ni fue herido. Él y su familia estaban fuera, cuando unos ladrones lograron penetrar a su casa y robarle más de un millón de dólares en joyas, incluso un reloj valorado en cerca de medio millón.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Ciliacán, pregunta: “¿Quién es mejor bigleaguer, Roberto Alomar o José Altuve?”.

Amigo Beto: Si escogiéramos dos rósters tú y yo, te dejaría el primer chance para el segunda base y, con gusto, me quedaría con el que dejaras libre de esos dos..

Augusto Riconforto, de Haway, pregunta…: “¿Cuándo votó Juan Vené por primera vez para El Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown y a quién eligieron?”.

Amigo Ago…: Ese debut fue en 1981, cuando elevamos a Rube Fóster, Bob Gibson y Johnny Mize.

Gustavo Peña M. de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuántas victorias de Grandes Ligas se han logrado con carreras ganadoras anotadas sin la ayuda de hits?”.

Amigo Tavo…: Ha ocurrido 11 veces. Porque, como sabrás, se pueden embasar o avanzar en las bases, por bolas, balks, pelotazos, errores, robos, interferencias.

Ramón R. Félix, de Santo Domingo, pregunta…: “¿Podrán los Yankees, esta vez, ganar hasta la Serie Mundial, porque el panorama en muy feo?”.

Amigo Moncho…: Cierto, son últimos en la División, con 18-17, a 10 juegos de los líderes Rays. Pero han sufrido numerosas lesiones. Ahora, entre lo bueno del beisbol está la temporada larga, por lo que en cerca de cinco meses de juegos y sin lesiones, los Yankees 2023 son capaces de recuperarse, como ha ocurrido en otros años.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, pregunta: “¿Víctor Davalillo impuso algún récord en las Grandes Ligas? y, para el Hall de la Fama, ¿cuántos votos obtuvo?”.

Amigo Yiyo: Víctor Davalillo no impuso ningún record en las Mayores. Y cuando en 1986 fue candidato a Cooperstown, votamos 425 periodistas, por lo que necesitaba 319 votos para ser elevado. No logró ni uno. Cero votos.

Pascual Prieto P. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cuántos jonrones sacó José Canseco?”.

Amigo PPP: Fueron 462.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5