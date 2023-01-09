Amanda Serrano gestures to fans before a lightweight championship boxing match against Ireland's Katie Taylor on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. Taylor won the bout. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

We want to share these stats on Puerto Rican female boxer Amanda Serrano who in the opinion of many boxing fans is one of the most accomplished boxers from Puerto Rico. What do you think?

————————————————————————————

Amanda Serrano is the most outstanding boxer in Puerto Rican boxing in the last five years and although (some) do not accept it. Here are part of her achievements that are historical for her and it is very certain that if she wants to retire today, she will go directly to the HOF.

-First to win titles in seven divisions: 115, 118, 122, 126, 130, 135, 140 lbs

-Amanda, along with her sister, Cindy are the first sisters to be world champions simultaneously.

-First to be unified champion of three belts of Puerto Rico.

-First boxer to win one million with Katie Taylor.

-First female boxer to star at Madison Square Garden in New York and sold-out.

-She has also competed in MMA, she has won Jujitsu tournaments.

-Win the 140lbs title and go down to 115lbs to win another title.

-A 10-time champion in seven divisions.

-Top three pound for pound.