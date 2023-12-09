Amanda Serrano stands up for women’s boxing – Vacates WBC Title

Amanda Serrano a true female champion - Image Credit: CNN

It might not have made the major sports news, but the fact is that what Amanda Serrano did to vacate her WBC title and stand up to the WBC was something that took a lot of gahoonts! This was big news in Amanda’s homeland, Puerto Rico. Why did she leave the WBC and give up one of her titles?

Read the following article on Bleacher Report:

Amanda Serrano Vacates WBC Title After Ruling Refuses Fights Under Men’s Boxing Rules

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports