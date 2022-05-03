Amanda Serrano: “We women won, no matter the outcome of this one fight!”

San Juan, PR: From Puerto Rico to the many Puerto Rican Barrio’s throughout the Diaspora, one hot topic being discussed everywhere was the outcome of the Amanda Serrano – Katie Taylor fight. Many felt that the Puerto Rican from Carolina, raised in Brooklyn fighter was not the loser, if anything many believed that the fight was an even tie. However, this fight was more that two female warriors fighting. They both demonstrated that they are the best of the best females in boxing history. No matter what the results were the fact is that it was a victory for all women in sports. Latino Sports congratulates both fighters and we believe that Amanda Serrano is worthy of a prestigious LatinoMVP award for female boxing.
Read the following article for details: SERRANO-TAYLOR FIGHT
