Amanecido shot Larsen perfect in S. Mundial – Amanecido tiró Larsen perfecto en S. Mundial

“The same repudiation deserves those who discriminate against blacks, as those who discriminate against Jews or ladies”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Today and tomorrow, as usual, are Mail Days. Please, send your name and place from where you write.

Pedro D. Luque A. from Calabozo, asks: “Can you publish a review of the perfect game that was in a World Series?”.

Friend Pe-De-L: The author of that feat, Don Larsen, who died at the age of 90, in January 2020, was famous because he never cared to take care of himself for his profession.

He was unaware that on the afternoon of that Thursday, October 8, 1956, he was going to pitch against the Dodgers and at Yankee Stadium. But, despite having failed on the second date of the Series, three days earlier, the manager, Casey Stengel, ordered his pitching coach, Jim Turner, to put a new ball in one of his shoes, which was the announcement of that he should open the game on such an afternoon.

Larsen was preparing to go to Mexico, to pitch for the Ciudad Obregón Yaquis, and on the night of October 7, he was celebrating that contract with the owner of the Mexican team, in various bars in Manhattan and until dawn.

Before the journalists he said after the 27th out: “What I least expected was that he would pitch today. That’s why I went on a spree, and I only slept half an hour. Don’t ask me why or how, I was able to pitch perfectly”.

With 27 consecutive outs, helped by Mickey Mantle’s home run, he won 2-0, before 64,519 spectators, against Sal Maglie,

Raymundo Cashman of Houston asks, “Is it true that Justin Verlander, who turns 40 in February, plans to continue pitching?”

Friend Ray: His wife, supermodel Kate Upton, has asked Justin to pitch until he’s 45 years old. She is sure that he can. Who knows!

Francisco Ramos A. from Hermosillo, asks: “Why are Major League games scheduled at such strange times, like 7:03, 8:05?

Amigo Paco: They suppose that the umpires go to home plate at seven or eight and spend three or five minutes exchanging lineups and so on.

Jairo Mena P. from Maracaibo asks: “Was Baby Ruth the first starting pitcher and home run hitter at the same time?”

Amigo Yayo: Remember that in the time of the Babe, the home runs were in greater quantity inside the parks and that almost all the players used to appear in more than one position. What he did was very remarkable, because it was a new show.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Amanecido tiró Larsen perfecto en S. Mundial

“Igual repudio merece quien discrimina a los negros, que quienes discriminan a los judíos o a las damas”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy y mañana, como de costumbre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envía tu nombre y sitio desde donde escribes.

Pedro D. Luque A. de Calabozo, pregunta: “¿Puede publicar una reseña del juego perfecto que hubo en una Serie Mundial?”.

Amigo Pe-De-L: El autor de esa hazaña, Don Larsen, muerto a los 90 años, en enero de 2020, fue famoso porque nunca se preocupó por cuidarse para su profesión.

Él ignoraba que en la tarde de aquel jueves, ocho de octubre de 1956, iba a lanzar frente a los Dodgers y en Yankee Stadium. Pero, no obstante haber fracasado en la segunda fecha de la Serie, tres días antes, el mánager, Casey Stengel, ordenó a su coach de pitcheo, Jim Turner, ponerle una pelota nueva en uno de sus zapatos, lo que era el anuncio de que debía abrir el juego de tal tarde.

Larsen se preparaba para ir a México, a lanzar par los Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón, y en la noche de siete de octubre, estuvo celebrando ese contrato con el propietario del equipo mexicano, por varios bares de Manhattan y hasta el amanecer.

Ante los periodistas dijo después del out 27: “Lo que menos esperaba era que lanzaría hoy. Por eso anduve de farra, y sólo he dormido media hora. No me pregunten por qué ni cómo, pude tirar perfecto”.

Con 27 outs consecutivos, ayudado por jonrón de Mickey Mantle, ganó 2-0, ante 64 mil 519 espectadores, frente a Sal Maglie,

Raymundo Cashman, de Houston, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Justin Verlánder, quien va a cumplir 40 años en febrero, piensa seguir lanzando?”.

Amigo Ray: Su esposa, la super modelo, Kate Upton, le ha pedido a Justin, lanzar hasta los 45 años de edad. Ella está segura de que puede. ¡Vaya usted a saber!

Francisco Ramos A. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Por qué los juegos de Grandes Ligas son fijados en horarios tan extraños, como 7:03, 8:05?.

Amigo Paco: Suponen que los umpires van al home plate a las siete o a las ocho y ocupan tres o cinco minutos en el intercambio de alineaciones y etc.

Jairo Mena P. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Fue Baby Ruth el primer pitcher abridor y bateador jonronero a la vez?”.

Amigo Yayo: Recuerda que en la época del Babe, los jonrones eran en mayor cantidad dentro de los parques y que casi todos los jugadores solían aparecer en más de una posición. Lo que él hizo fue muy notable, porque era un nuevo espectáculo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

