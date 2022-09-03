American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet
- AL – Alex Bregman, HOU
- NL – Nolan Arenado, STL
American League and National League Pitchers of the Month
- AL – Drew Rasmussen, TB
- NL – Zac Gallen, ARI
American League and National League Rookies of the Month
- AL – George Kirby, SEA
- NL – Michael Harris II, ATL
American League and National League Relievers of the Month
- AL – Emmanuel Clase, CLE
- NL – Edwin Díaz, NYM
