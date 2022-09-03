Connect with us

Sports

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

  • AL – Alex Bregman, HOU
  • NL – Nolan Arenado, STL

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – Drew Rasmussen, TB
  • NL – Zac Gallen, ARI

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – George Kirby, SEA
  • NL – Michael Harris II, ATL

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Emmanuel Clase, CLE
  • NL – Edwin Díaz, NYM
Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Sports

en English
en Englishes Spanish