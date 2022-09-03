American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

AL – Alex Bregman, HOU

NL – Nolan Arenado, STL

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

AL – Drew Rasmussen, TB

NL – Zac Gallen, ARI

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

AL – George Kirby, SEA

NL – Michael Harris II, ATL

American League and National League Relievers of the Month