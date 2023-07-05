American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

American League and National League Players of the Month
- AL – Shohei Ohtani, LAA
- NL – Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL
American League and National League Pitchers of the Month
- AL – James Paxton, BOS
- NL – Blake Snell, SD
American League and National League Rookies of the Month
- AL – Gunnar Henderson, BAL
- NL – Corbin Carroll, AZ
American League and National League Relievers of the Month
- AL – Félix Bautista, BAL
- NL – Craig Kimbrel, PHI
