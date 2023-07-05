Connect with us

Baseball

American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

  • AL – Shohei Ohtani, LAA
  • NL – Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

  • AL – James Paxton, BOS
  • NL – Blake Snell, SD

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

  • AL – Gunnar Henderson, BAL
  • NL – Corbin Carroll, AZ

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

  • AL – Félix Bautista, BAL
  • NL – Craig Kimbrel, PHI

