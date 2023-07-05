American League and National League Players of the Month Presented by Chevrolet

Image Credit: MLB

American League and National League Players of the Month

AL – Shohei Ohtani, LAA

NL – Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

American League and National League Pitchers of the Month

AL – James Paxton, BOS

NL – Blake Snell, SD

American League and National League Rookies of the Month

AL – Gunnar Henderson, BAL

NL – Corbin Carroll, AZ

American League and National League Relievers of the Month

AL – Félix Bautista, BAL

NL – Craig Kimbrel, PHI

