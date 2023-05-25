An All-Star Breakfast For Julio Rodríguez: JuliO’s

Julio Rodríguez and his new cereal line "JuliO's" - Image Credit: PLB Sports and Entertainment

JuliO’s for Breakfast? The reigning American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year, and Seattle’s face of the franchise, Julio Rodríguez, recently announced his own brand-new cereal line with PLB Sports and Entertainment — ‘JuliO’s’ — available at Fred Meyers stores in Seattle, Washington, USA, their store locations across the Pacific Northwest as well as online at PLBSE.com.

“It’s so special to play in Seattle with such a passionate fan-base,” Rodríguez said in a news release. “Having my own cereal is a dream-come-true and can’t wait to share it with the fans!”

Introducing JuliO’s 🥣🥣!! Every box sold will help support underprivileged youth in Seattle and the Dominican Republic 🇩🇴🫶🏽. Get your boxes exclusively @fredmeyerstores or online at https://t.co/8m7WnuSh2z (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/oQw0jO2j6z — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) May 23, 2023

“Julio is a rising star in the MLB and in our opinion a future face of the league,” said PLBSE Marketing Director Ryder Ballou. “JuliO’s will be the start of the Julio Rodríguez line in Seattle and we look forward to growing that for years to come.”

The 22-year-old Rodríguez, deemed the “The J-Rod Show,” is currently living out his childhood dream of playing in the big-leagues all while giving back to the underprivileged youth and providing for his homeland of the Dominican Republic.

“It is Julio’s goal to be an inspiration for the next generation of kids in Seattle, The Dominican Republic, and across the world,” stated in the Mission Statement of JuliO’s. “A portion of all proceeds from JuliO’s will go towards Julio’s continued support of underprivileged youth in Seattle and The Dominican Republic.”

On a creative note, JuliO’s includes a coloring contest on the back of each cereal box with a chance to win a piece of signed Julio Rodríguez merchandise!

JuliO’s is available now on PLBSE.com with a limited offer of two limited edition boxes of JuliO’s cereal for a total of $24.99.

